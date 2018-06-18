$29.06 Billion Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure, Software), Sector (Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The drone logistics and transportation market is estimated to be USD 11.20 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.06 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2022 to 2027.
Increasing demand for faster delivery in the logistics industry is expected to fuel the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. Military forces are also exploiting the use of drones to resupply soldiers with equipment, spares, food, and ammunition in the battlefield.
The drone logistics market has been segmented on the basis of solution type, industry, cargo weight, and region. Based on cargo weight, the market has been further segmented into <10kg (delivery drones) and >10kg (cargo drones). The <10kg (delivery drones) segment is expected to lead the drone logistics market owing to the high demand for drones for first mile and last mile deliveries.
Based on industry, the drone logistics market has been segmented into military and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to lead the drone logistics market during the forecast period. This segment's large market share is attributed to the large number of deliveries in the logistics industry, especially in the e-commerce sector.
Based on solution type, the drone logistics market has been segmented into warehousing & distribution, shipping solution, traffic management, infrastructure, and software. The shipping solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in the R&D of drones for package delivery.
Based on region, the drone logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The market in North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of drones for package delivery by companies such as Amazon, DHL, and UPS.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Drone Logistics and Transportation Market
4.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution
4.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods
5.2.1.2 Investments in the Drone Delivery Market
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain
5.2.3.2 Drone Delivery Service in Geographically Challenging Areas
5.2.3.3 Use of Drones for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns
5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Safety During Travel and Package Drop
5.2.4.3 Restrictions on the Commercial Use of Drones
5.2.4.4 Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Block Chain
6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence
6.2.3 Sense and Avoid System
6.2.4 Cloud Computing
6.2.5 Wireless Charging
6.2.6 Automated Ground Control Stations
6.2.7 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.3 Country-Wise Drone Regulations
6.4 Patent Analysis
7 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Warehousing
7.3 Shipping
7.5 Infrastructure
7.5.1 Uav Control Stations
7.5.2 Charging Stations
7.5.3 Vertiports/Landing Pads
7.6 Software
7.6.1 Route Planning
7.6.2 Inventory Management
7.6.3 Live Tracking
8 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Sector
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Military
9 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Drone
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Freight Drones
9.2.1 <10kg (Delivery Drones)
9.2.2 >10kg (Cargo Drones)
9.3 Passenger Drones
9.4 Medical/Ambulance Drones
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Analysis
11.2.1 Contracts
11.2.2 New Product Launches
11.2.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures
11.2.4 Other Strategies
12 Company Profiles
- Pinc Solutions
- Cana Advisors
- Drone Delivery Canada
- Recent Developments
- Hardis Group
- Infinium Robotics
- Matternet
- Workhorse Group
- Skycart
- Skysense
- Zipline
- Flirtey
- Flytrex
- Altitude Angel
- Airmap
- H3 Dynamics
- Edronic
- Cheetah Logistics Technology
- Multirotor
- Skyward Io
- Unifly
- Sensefly
- Volocopter GmbH
- Ehang
- Uber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmcvlf/29_06_billion?w=5
