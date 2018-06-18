$29.06 Billion Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

The drone logistics and transportation market is estimated to be USD 11.20 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.06 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2022 to 2027.



Increasing demand for faster delivery in the logistics industry is expected to fuel the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. Military forces are also exploiting the use of drones to resupply soldiers with equipment, spares, food, and ammunition in the battlefield.



The drone logistics market has been segmented on the basis of solution type, industry, cargo weight, and region. Based on cargo weight, the market has been further segmented into <10kg (delivery drones) and >10kg (cargo drones). The <10kg (delivery drones) segment is expected to lead the drone logistics market owing to the high demand for drones for first mile and last mile deliveries.



Based on industry, the drone logistics market has been segmented into military and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to lead the drone logistics market during the forecast period. This segment's large market share is attributed to the large number of deliveries in the logistics industry, especially in the e-commerce sector.



Based on solution type, the drone logistics market has been segmented into warehousing & distribution, shipping solution, traffic management, infrastructure, and software. The shipping solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in the R&D of drones for package delivery.



Based on region, the drone logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The market in North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of drones for package delivery by companies such as Amazon, DHL, and UPS.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

4.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution

4.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

5.2.1.2 Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain

5.2.3.2 Drone Delivery Service in Geographically Challenging Areas

5.2.3.3 Use of Drones for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns

5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Safety During Travel and Package Drop

5.2.4.3 Restrictions on the Commercial Use of Drones

5.2.4.4 Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Block Chain

6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence

6.2.3 Sense and Avoid System

6.2.4 Cloud Computing

6.2.5 Wireless Charging

6.2.6 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.2.7 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.3 Country-Wise Drone Regulations

6.4 Patent Analysis



7 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Warehousing

7.3 Shipping

7.5 Infrastructure

7.5.1 Uav Control Stations

7.5.2 Charging Stations

7.5.3 Vertiports/Landing Pads

7.6 Software

7.6.1 Route Planning

7.6.2 Inventory Management

7.6.3 Live Tracking



8 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Military



9 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Drone

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Freight Drones

9.2.1 <10kg (Delivery Drones)

9.2.2 >10kg (Cargo Drones)

9.3 Passenger Drones

9.4 Medical/Ambulance Drones



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Analysis

11.2.1 Contracts

11.2.2 New Product Launches

11.2.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

11.2.4 Other Strategies



12 Company Profiles



Pinc Solutions

Cana Advisors

Drone Delivery Canada

Recent Developments

Hardis Group

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

Workhorse Group

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

Airmap

H3 Dynamics

Edronic

Cheetah Logistics Technology

Multirotor

Skyward Io

Unifly

Sensefly

Volocopter GmbH

Ehang

Uber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmcvlf/29_06_billion?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/29-06-billion-drone-logistics-and-transportation-market---global-forecast-to-2027--300667775.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

