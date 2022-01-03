29% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Smart Railway Systems Market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. & ALSTOM SA | 17000 + Technavio Report

The smart railway systems market is set to grow by USD 16.32 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.92% according to the latest research report from Technavio.

For more insights on the smart railway systems market - Download Our Free Sample Report

The smart railway systems market covers the following areas:

Smart railway systems market - Driver

Advanced technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize the railway industry. The implementation of advanced technologies will lead to operational efficiency, cost benefits, higher customer value, and faster and better services in the railway sector. Integrated security, predictive maintenance, and asset management are a few of the new areas of technology deployment. This will result in standardization, transparency, and scalability in the information. The operators can use the data to get better insights and enhance decision-making. Moreover, the use of IoT can increase the safety and efficiency of rail traffic. Therefore, the benefits of advanced technologies will significantly influence smart railway systems market growth over the forecast period.

Smart railway systems market - Challenge

The high investments required for initial infrastructure hinder the adoption of smart railway systems. The deployment of smart railway systems requires significant investment owing to the use of advanced technologies. It is costly to wire a train for network access, especially through the wired Ethernet network, as it entails high installation costs. Furthermore, rewiring may be necessary each time the train is reconfigured, which adds to the maintenance costs. In addition, the post-deployment failure of any infrastructure element due to some technical error or problem in integration can have severe consequences such as loss of life and significant replacement costs. Therefore, it is estimated that the high initial cost of deployment will hinder the global smart railway systems market.

Smart railway systems market - Segmentation

The smart railway systems market analysis includes segmentation by product (solutions, components, and services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The smart railway systems market is fragmented and the vendors are acquiring smaller players who have very niche product offerings or have a good stand in the regional markets to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.

ALSTOM SA

CalAmp Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Connected Rail Solutions Market -The global connected rail solutions market size has the potential to grow by USD 34.72 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market -The fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.60 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.29%. Download a free sample now!

Smart Railway Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.09 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, CalAmp Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio