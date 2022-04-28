29 Texas Healthcare Providers Receive Grants from Superior HealthPlan for COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene, the parent company of Superior HealthPlan, launched an initiative in 2021 encouraging providers to educate members about the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The top 100 providers in the country with the highest increase in vaccination rates following the initiative would receive a $5,000 grant for medical equipment. Superior announced today that it has awarded $145,000 in grant funding to 29 Texas providers to purchase medical equipment for their facilities.

With the ongoing potential for future COVID-19 variants, it remains important for Texans to receive the vaccine. Through this initiative, Centene and Superior worked with Texas providers to conduct engagement campaigns that educated their patients about the importance of getting vaccinated. The additional incentive helped motivate providers to engage their communities as much as possible and increase vaccination rates.

Utilizing the grants, award winners can purchase medical equipment to better serve their communities by improving healthcare delivery.

"Medical equipment is expensive, especially as providers deal with the repercussions of the pandemic and its impact on their resources," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "Pairing vaccination efforts with grants for medical equipment helps providers protect their communities from COVID-19 while supporting their efforts to provide quality healthcare to everyone they serve."

