292.53 K MT growth in Gelatin Market | Driven by growing preference for convenience foods and beverages | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Gelita AG, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Trobas Gelatine BV are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for convenience foods and beverages and the growing importance of microencapsulation will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Gelatin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Material

Pig Skin



Bovine Hides



Bones



Others

Application

Food and Beverages



Nutraceuticals



Pharmaceuticals



Photography



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

By material, the pig skin segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the market is expected to witness maximum growth in Europe. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. Germany and France are the key markets for gelatin in Europe.

Gelatin Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gelatin market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Gelita AG, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Trobas Gelatine BV.

The growing preference for convenience foods and beverages will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising raw material costs will hamper the market growth.

Gelatin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gelatin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gelatin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gelatin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gelatin market vendors

Gelatin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market growth 2021-2025 292.53 thousand MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries Germany, US, China, France, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Gelita AG, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Trobas Gelatine BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

