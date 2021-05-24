29527.61 thousand units Growth Expected in Automotive Camera Module Market | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
The automotive camera module market is poised to grow by 29527.6 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive camera module market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased popularity of CMOS sensors, the steady growth of ADAS market creating demand for camera modules, and the stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules.
The automotive camera module market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the stringent safety regulations leading to the increasing adoption of camera modules as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera module market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive camera module market covers the following areas:
Automotive Camera Module Market Sizing
Automotive Camera Module Market Forecast
Automotive Camera Module Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Autoliv Inc.
- Clarion Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Kappa optronics GmbH
- LG Innotek
- Magna International Inc.
- Mycronic AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- Stonkam Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Functionality
- Market segments
- Comparison by Functionality
- Driver assistance camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Driver support camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Functionality
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autoliv Inc.
- Clarion Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Kappa optronics GmbH
- LG Innotek
- Magna International Inc.
- Mycronic AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- Stonkam Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
