$298 Million Worldwide Lactase Industry to 2025 - Featuring Dupont, Senson & Amano Enzyme Among Others

The global lactase market is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%.



Factors such as rising cases of lactose-intolerance and growing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers and increasing innovation and new product development in the application areas are projected to drive the growth of the lactase industry during the forecast period. However, the growth of the lactase market is inhibited by factors, such as shifting preferences toward dairy-free alternatives and high processing cost and lack of technical expertise for lactase extraction.



By source, the yeast segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.



Yeast is a largely-used source for the extraction of lactase enzyme. Kluyveromyces lactis and Kluyveromyces fragilis (Sacchoramyces fragilis) are recognized as safe (GRAS) by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, lactase enzyme sourced from yeast finds major applications in the food & beverage industry, especially in the dairy industry.



By form, the liquid segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



The liquid form of enzymes is generally less stable than the solid form, although it may have higher activity and better functionality than the powder form. It is directly used in the liquid form or sprayed and absorbed on a solid carrier. Among all applications, the liquid form of lactase enzyme is widely used in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical applications for products, such as syrups. Liquid lactase enzyme accelerates chemical, biological, and metabolic reactions by altering a reaction's efficiency and results in making the pharmaceutical product more efficient for human use.



By application, food & beverage segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.



Food & beverage segment holds the largest market share in the lactase market owing to its importance in dairy applications for providing lactose-free products to lactose-intolerant consumers. The increasing inclination of consumers towards dairy products and growing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers globally is driving the food & beverage segment.



The North America region is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period



The North America region is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of dairy products, rising awareness about health consciousness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on health-promoting products are some of the major factors driving the growth of lactase market in the region.



The lactase market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa and the Middle East).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Lactase Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Lactase Market, by Source

4.3 North American Lactase Market, by Application

4.4 European Lactase Market, by Form

4.5 South American Lactase Market, by Source

4.6 North America: Lactase Market, by Source and Country

4.7 Lactase Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Growing Demand From Lactose-Free Dairy Product Manufacturers

5.2.1.2 Rising Innovations and New Product Developments in the Application Market to Drive the Demand for Lactase Enzyme

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shifting Preferences Toward Dairy-Free Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase Demand for Lactase From Direct Consumers for Preparing Lactose-Free Products

5.2.3.2 Research & Development and New Sources of Lactase Extraction

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Processing Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise for Lactase Extraction

5.2.4.2 Concerns Over the Quality of Enzyme Used in the Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Supply Chain of Lactase

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Food Additives Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 List of Patents

5.5.1 Introduction

5.6 YC-YCC Shift



6 Lactase Market, by Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Lactase Market, by Source

6.3 Yeast

6.3.1 Technological Advancement for the Extraction of Lactase From Yeast Drives the Market Growth of Yeast-Based Lactase

6.4 Fungi

6.4.1 Increased Use of Fungal Lactase in the Dairy and Pharmaceutical Industries Boosting Market Growth

6.5 Bacteria

6.5.1 Offers Longer Shelf-Life, Clean, and Consistent Flavor to Lactose-Free Dairy Products



7 Lactase Market, by Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Lactase Market, by Form

7.3 Liquid

7.3.1 Ease of Use in the Dairy Industry Boosts the Usage of the Liquid Form of Lactase

7.4 Dry

7.4.1 Dry Form Enables Better Accuracy of Dosages in End Products



8 Lactase Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.2.1 Milk

8.2.2 Cheese

8.3 Yogurt

8.3.1 Ice-Cream

8.3.2 Others

8.4 Pharmaceutical Products & Dietary Supplements



9 Lactase Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Regulatory Framework

9.2.1 Lactose-Free/Low-Lactose Milk Regulations in India

9.2.2 Lactase Enzyme Regulations in the US

9.2.2.1 Lactase Enzyme Preparation From Candida Pseudotropicalis, Under Sec. 184.13887

9.2.2.2 Lactase Enzyme Preparation From Kluyveromyces Lactis, Under Sec. 184.1388

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Increasing Spending on Health Products by Consumers Creates Growth Opportunities in the Country

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Rising Awareness Among Consumers About Health Concerns to Drive the Market Growth

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Rising Consumer Inclination Toward Dairy Products to Drive the Market Growth for Lactase in Mexico

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.1.1 Increasing Trend of Buying Lactase as a Supplement to Drive the Growth of the Lactase Market

9.4.2 Germany

9.4.2.1 Increase in Awareness and Easy Availability of Lactase in the Form of Liquid Drops Through Online Platforms Encouraging the Demand for Lactase

9.4.3 Spain

9.4.3.1 Increase in Application of Lactase for Preparation of Various Lactose-Free Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Lactase, as a Naturally-Sourced Enzyme, Has High Acceptance in the Food service Sector

9.4.5 France

9.4.5.1 Presence of Major Players Offering Lactose-Free Products Driving the Growth of the Lactase Market

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.1.1 Increasing the Consumption of Dairy Products to Drive the Growth of the Lactase Market in China

9.5.2 India

9.5.2.1 Increasing Expenditure on Health to Create Opportunities for the Lactase Market in India

9.5.3 Japan

9.5.3.1 Rising Demand for Dairy Products for Digestive Health Benefits to Drive the Demand Among Japanese Consumers

9.5.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.5.4.1 Increasing Use of Reduced Sugar Products to Drive Market Growth

9.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Expansion of R&D Activities in the Country for the Production of Lactase

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Increased Use of Lactase Enzyme for the Production of Lactose-Free Dairy Products for Domestic Consumption

9.6.3 Rest of South America

9.7 Rest of the World

9.7.1 Middle East

9.7.1.1 Easy Availability of Lactase Enzyme Pills and Capsules Through Online Platforms Drives the Market Growth in the Region

9.7.2 Africa

9.7.2.1 Changing Consumer Preferences and Added Benefits Provided by Lactase Inclusions in Lactose-Free Products



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Evaluation Framework

10.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions & Investments

10.3.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships



11 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions & Methodology

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leader

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

11.4.2 Kerry Group

11.4.3 Koninklijke Dsm N.V

11.4.4 Novozymes

11.4.5 Merck Kgaa

11.4.6 Dupont

11.4.7 Senson

11.4.8 Amano Enzyme

11.4.9 Advanced Enzyme Technologies

11.4.10 Enmex

11.5 Startup/Sme Profiles

11.5.1 Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

11.5.2 Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd

11.5.3 Aumgene Biosciences

11.5.4 Creative Enzymes

11.5.5 Biolaxi Corporation

11.5.6 Novact Corporation

11.5.7 Enzyme Bioscience

11.5.8 Infinita Biotech Private Limited

11.5.9 Rajvi Enterprise

11.5.10 Mitushi Biopharma



12 Appendix

12.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.2 Available Customizations

12.3 Related Reports

12.4 Author Details



