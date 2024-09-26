2A Group Acquires CheaperThanDirt.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2A Group, LLC announced today that it has acquired (through subsidiaries) storied ecommerce brand CheaperThanDirt.com and the ammunition and shooting accessory inventory that will continue to be offered on the website.

Cheaper Than Dirt is known well for a massive selection of ammo and shooting sports products.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the CheaperThanDirt.com brand is known for its broad selection of ammunition, shooting accessories, and outdoor gear. It began as a mail-order catalog business in the early 90's that has since evolved into a household name. That legacy will be carried into the future by Jake Felde, CEO of 2A Group, LLC, and his team that also manages ecommerce brand LuckyGunner.com.

"We are excited to meet and serve our fellow shooters who have trusted CheaperThanDirt.com for over 25 years. Our team has many years of experience providing customers with the products and customer service they deserve and we are going to continue that tradition with CheaperThanDirt.com," Felde said. "The website will continue to offer a broad array of ammunition and shooting products. We did not purchase the firearms inventory or the firearms division of the business, so that product category will not be offered on the website. This leaves more time and energy for our team to prioritize streamlining and executing improvements in other parts of the business."

"At a time when the 2nd Amendment industry is under siege from lawfare, increasing regulation, and hostile political adversaries, we are a staunch defender of and the safe home to brands in the industry," Jordan Mollenhour, owner of 2A Group, LLC said. "Jake and his team wake up every day looking for new ways to serve their customers and I am excited to see them prove themselves yet again with old and new customers of CheaperThanDirt.com."

All of the companies involved are privately owned and the terms of the acquisition were not made public.

About Cheaper Than Dirt

Cheaper Than Dirt! was born in 1993 and published its first mail-order catalog in 1994. It became one of the first retailers in the industry to launch an online shopping website in 1999 and remains one of the most recognized brands in America's 2nd Amendment industry.

About 2A Group, LLC

2A Group, LLC is a private investment company comprised of a growing portfolio of brands that serve the shooting sports and law enforcement communities.

