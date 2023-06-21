2bcloud Achieves AWS DevOps Competency, Demonstrating Exceptional Cloud Operations Expertise

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced that it has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This prestigious recognition validates 2bcloud's deep expertise in cloud operations and its commitment to delivering exceptional DevOps solutions to customers.

The AWS DevOps Competency designation is awarded to AWS Partner who has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in helping organizations implement continuous integration, delivery, and automation practices on AWS. To achieve this competency, 2bcloud underwent a rigorous evaluation of its technical expertise, customer success stories, and dedication to AWS best practices.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to helping our customers accelerate their cloud journey and optimize their cloud operations on AWS. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to deliver innovative and reliable DevOps solutions that drive business agility and operational excellence." said Gil Ron, co-founder and CEO, 2bcloud.

Achieving AWS DevOps Competency highlights 2bcloud's ability to provide end-to-end DevOps services and solutions, including infrastructure as code, continuous integration and delivery, configuration management, and monitoring and logging. By leveraging industry-leading tools and AWS services, 2bcloud helps customers streamline their software delivery processes and improve application reliability, scalability, and security.

With the AWS DevOps Competency, 2bcloud joins an elite group of APN Partners that have demonstrated their advanced technical capabilities and deep expertise in implementing and managing DevOps solutions on AWS. This recognition further solidifies 2bcloud's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to harness the power of AWS and leverage DevOps practices to achieve their business goals.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SOURCE 2bcloud