2bcloud Achieves AWS Migration Competency

Latest Amazon Web Services designation underscores company's dedication to helping businesses navigate complex cloud migrations

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Migration Competency designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This designation recognizes that 2bcloud provides the deep expertise required to help enterprises, small and midsize businesses (SMBs), and startup businesses successfully move to the AWS platform – navigating all phases of complex project migration including discovery, planning, execution, and optimization.

In addition to earning the coveted AWS Migration Competency designation, 2bcloud is an official AWS Well-Architected Partner and previously has achieved recognition for AWS DevOps Competency and the AWS Graviton Service Delivery Program.

For enterprises, SMBs, and startups considering or preparing for a migration to AWS – whether from an on-premises environment or another cloud – 2bcloud provides complete AWS migration planning, expertise, and implementation. Each engagement is customized to the customer's specific use case with an accurate analysis illuminating the most efficient and cost-effective path forward.

"Achieving the AWS Migration Competency status underscores our dedication to helping businesses of all sizes successfully transition to AWS," said Gil Ron, CEO and Co-Founder of 2bcloud. "Our team's deep knowledge and experience in AWS migrations ensure that our clients can confidently navigate the complexities of cloud migration, resulting in optimized, secure, and scalable cloud environments."

"Many businesses know they are overdue for their cloud transformation but are held back by uncertainty around migration best practices, unknown costs, and how to ensure post-migration optimization," said Hemant Javeri of 2bcloud. "At 2bcloud, we apply our expertise and analysis to help customers navigate complex cloud migration challenges and uncertainties. We enable customers to take the most direct path to implementing an ideal cloud infrastructure built for their requirements while also carefully helping them control costs and take strategic steps to prepare for post-migration success."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with deep industry experience and expertise.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the-cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. Learn more at https://2bcloud.io/.

