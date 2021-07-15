2bcloud Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

TEL AVIV, Israel , July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud is proud to announce that we have become certified with the world's most prestigious information security management certificate - the ISO 27001!

This internationally recognized certification evaluates how an organization manages and handles its information, and it holds its recipients to the highest standard of security and privacy. To become certified, 2bcloud went through an extensive third-party audit and evaluation, where every aspect of the company was evaluated to ensure the highest quality. To achieve this certification, we had to analyze each level of our internal practices and ensure they met the highest standard.

We pursued this evaluation because our client's safety and protection are our biggest priorities. We are committed to transparency in our services and to provide the best possible service.

Working with a cloud managed service provider that is ISO certified is imperative, as it is one of the few ways to confidently ensure the best possible protection. Cyberattacks and information breaches are detrimental to businesses, and working with an ISO certified service provider is one of the best ways to prevent this from happening to you. This certification is further proof of our commitment to keeping your data safe, and you should never settle for anything less.

"This certification is another example of our constant growth," said Gil Ron, CEO of 2bcloud. "We are improving rapidly and are always learning how to utilize the best possible technologies and services for our customers. This certification indicates the high caliber of our systems and employees on every level and is further proof of our dedication and commitment to being the best."

We are honored and proud to achieve this certification. It is a testament to our hard work, passion for the cloud, commitment to our clients, and pride in our services. 2bcloud will continue to undergo audits to maintain and renew this certification and uphold the highest standards. We also wanted to express our gratitude to our clients for your longstanding support and commitment. We are inspired by you and keep you in mind as we constantly raise the bar for ourselves and achieve the highest quality in what we do.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a global cloud MSP that specializes in working with Tech companies, including startups, SMBs, ISVs, and Unicorns, helping to plan, build, and run cloud-based solutions and offering zero-cost consultancy, training, 24/7 support, and cloud cost optimization. 2bcloud has a wealth of experience with a variety of tools and complex solutions such as Managed and unmanaged Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Azure DevOps, ML & IoT platforms, and serverless technology. Customers include stor.ai , Voyager labs, zencity, WeSure, and many more.

