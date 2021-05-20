2bcloud Achieves its Third Advanced Specialization, for Kubernetes on Azure

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud are delighted to announce that they have been awarded an advanced specialization for Kubernetes on Azure . This is known to be validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

This is 2bcloud's third advanced specialization in less than 12 months.

There are currently less than 30 partners worldwide with Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization. Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. 2bcloud clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure."

2bcloud is a global cloud managed service provider, focused on working with tech companies, and helping them to master the cloud. It offers zero-cost consultancy, training, 24/7 support, cloud cost optimization and much more.

Through an extensive audit, 2bcloud was able to show deep knowledge of Kubernetes, including:

An ability to apply DevOps practices in Kubernetes implementation

A framework for upgrades and testing for new releases and rolling upgrades

The use of best-practices in implementing AKS.

As well as meeting all of these requirements necessary to obtain the advanced specialization, 2bcloud was called out specifically for demonstrating "noteworthy creative thinking and planning, using the right services, and combining the appropriate tools."

"This advanced certification is additional recognition from Microsoft that we are one of only a handful of partners that is able to offer best-of-breed Kubernetes on Azure services," said Gil Ron, CEO of 2bcloud. "Being the only partner in MEA to hold this specialization is a real testament to our knowledge, experience and expertise, and we're delighted to continue to offer these benefits to our start-up and ISV customers, to give them the best chance of success on the cloud."

2bcloud is a global cloud MSP that specializes in working with Tech companies, including startups, SMBs, ISVs and Unicorns, helping to plan, build, and run cloud-based solutions and offering zero-cost consultancy, training, 24/7 support, and cloud cost optimization. 2bcloud has a wealth of experience with a variety of tools and complex solutions such as Managed and unmanaged Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Azure DevOps, ML & IoT platforms, and serverless technology. Customers include stor.ai, Voyager labs, zencity, wesure, and many more.

