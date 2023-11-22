2bcloud Appoints Hemant Javeri as New Head of Solution Architecture

News provided by

2bcloud

22 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

Multi-cloud Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Architecture Leadership and Managed Services Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation multi-cloud managed service provider for technology companies on their cloud journey, today announced that Hemant Javeri has joined 2bcloud as the new Head of Solution Architecture. The appointment of Javeri, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ambassador, as part of 2bcloud's continued expansion of its U.S. service offerings and capabilities. Javeri will play a pivotal role in helping companies on their cloud journey and cost savings, particularly in the realms of cloud adoption, data modernization, and enhancing security.

Javeri joins 2bcloud with a wealth of experience, most recently serving as Head of the Solution Architecture Team at Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, where he led significant initiatives in architecture leadership, cloud migration, and managed services for AWS, Azure, and GCP Cloud platforms.

"Hemant Javeri's extensive experience in multi-cloud environments, especially with AWS and Azure, makes him an ideal leader to advance 2bcloud's service offerings," said Gil Ron, CEO and Co-Founder of 2bcloud. "His expertise will be crucial as we continue to develop innovative, customer-centric solutions in a dynamic cloud market, enhancing our managed services and consultancy to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

With more than 25 years of diverse experience in the tech industry, including healthcare and financial verticals Javeri has demonstrated his prowess in Cloud Strategy and Adoption, Application & Infrastructure Modernization, Data Modernization, Security and Data Architecture, IT Strategy and Planning, Application Portfolio Management, and Application Portfolio Rationalization.

As an AWS Ambassador, Javeri stands out for his expertise in AWS technologies and his ability to drive AWS proficiency within his organization. This prestigious recognition reflects his commitment to advancing cloud solutions and his role in supporting customer success in the AWS ecosystem.

"My career has been dedicated to guiding customers in meeting their cloud security and compliance goals," said Hemant Javeri, Head of Solution Architecture at 2bcloud. "AWS is a powerful tool for cloud transformation, and with 2bcloud's expanded capabilities, I'm eager to contribute to our clients' success across various stages of their AWS and/or Azure journey."

Javeri's diverse skill set, and certifications underscore his ability to lead 2bcloud's solution architect team effectively. This strategic appointment marks a significant step for 2bcloud in bolstering its expertise and capacity to meet growing market demands, reinforcing the company's position as a leading provider of cloud technology solutions.

About 2bcloud
2bcloud is a born-to-the cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learn more at https://2bcloud.io/.

SOURCE 2bcloud

Also from this source

2bcloud Named Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider for Four Consecutive Years

2bcloud, a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced it has maintained ...
2bcloud Joins AWS Well-Architected Partner Program

2bcloud Joins AWS Well-Architected Partner Program

2bcloud, a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced it is now an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.