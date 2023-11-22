2bcloud Appoints Hemant Javeri as New Head of Solution Architecture

Multi-cloud Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Architecture Leadership and Managed Services Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation multi-cloud managed service provider for technology companies on their cloud journey, today announced that Hemant Javeri has joined 2bcloud as the new Head of Solution Architecture. The appointment of Javeri, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ambassador, as part of 2bcloud's continued expansion of its U.S. service offerings and capabilities. Javeri will play a pivotal role in helping companies on their cloud journey and cost savings, particularly in the realms of cloud adoption, data modernization, and enhancing security.

Javeri joins 2bcloud with a wealth of experience, most recently serving as Head of the Solution Architecture Team at Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, where he led significant initiatives in architecture leadership, cloud migration, and managed services for AWS, Azure, and GCP Cloud platforms.

"Hemant Javeri's extensive experience in multi-cloud environments, especially with AWS and Azure, makes him an ideal leader to advance 2bcloud's service offerings," said Gil Ron, CEO and Co-Founder of 2bcloud. "His expertise will be crucial as we continue to develop innovative, customer-centric solutions in a dynamic cloud market, enhancing our managed services and consultancy to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

With more than 25 years of diverse experience in the tech industry, including healthcare and financial verticals Javeri has demonstrated his prowess in Cloud Strategy and Adoption, Application & Infrastructure Modernization, Data Modernization, Security and Data Architecture, IT Strategy and Planning, Application Portfolio Management, and Application Portfolio Rationalization.

As an AWS Ambassador, Javeri stands out for his expertise in AWS technologies and his ability to drive AWS proficiency within his organization. This prestigious recognition reflects his commitment to advancing cloud solutions and his role in supporting customer success in the AWS ecosystem.

"My career has been dedicated to guiding customers in meeting their cloud security and compliance goals," said Hemant Javeri, Head of Solution Architecture at 2bcloud. "AWS is a powerful tool for cloud transformation, and with 2bcloud's expanded capabilities, I'm eager to contribute to our clients' success across various stages of their AWS and/or Azure journey."

Javeri's diverse skill set, and certifications underscore his ability to lead 2bcloud's solution architect team effectively. This strategic appointment marks a significant step for 2bcloud in bolstering its expertise and capacity to meet growing market demands, reinforcing the company's position as a leading provider of cloud technology solutions.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learn more at https://2bcloud.io/.

SOURCE 2bcloud