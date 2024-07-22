2bcloud Earns Fourth Microsoft Specialization in Analytics on Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced that it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, its fourth in total. This significant achievement validates 2bcloud's expertise in planning and delivering customized analytics solutions on Microsoft Azure that adhere to industry best practices and meet stringent customer success criteria.

A third-party audit of 2bcloud's planning and deployment practices, along with the company's proven experience in successful client implementations, has confirmed its advanced analytics capabilities on Microsoft Azure. This specialization not only underscores 2bcloud's proficiency in Azure-based analytics but also unlocks unique access to funding for customer projects, resources from Microsoft, and early previews and insights on new product features.

"Achieving the Microsoft Analytics on Azure Advanced Specialization is a testament to our dedication to helping businesses leverage data to drive transformative outcomes at enterprise scale," said Gil Ron, CEO and Co-Founder of 2bcloud. "Our team's deep expertise in analytics solutions ensures that our clients can harness the full power of Microsoft Azure capabilities to make informed, data-driven decisions."

With this Azure advanced specialization achievement, 2bcloud continues to solidify its position as a leader in cloud consulting, particularly within regulated industries. 2bcloud's capabilities in analytics are complemented by its existing Microsoft specializations in Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, and Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure. These specializations are joined by our Azure Expert MSP status, further demonstrating our unparalleled expertise and leadership in the industry.

As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of effective data strategies, 2bcloud is well-positioned to guide them through their analytics journeys. With its proven methodologies and advanced technical skillsets, 2bcloud stands out as a trusted partner for enterprises, small and midsize businesses (SMBs), and startups looking to adopt Microsoft Azure's analytics solutions.

2bcloud's consulting services span Microsoft Azure architecture, DevOps, and FinOps, providing end-to-end support for businesses migrating, optimizing, or scaling their Azure environments. To learn more about how 2bcloud can support your Azure initiatives, visit https://2bcloud.io/.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the-cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. Learn more at https://2bcloud.io/.

Contact:

Ilanit Tseyrefman Parnas

VP Marketing, 2bcloud

[email protected]

SOURCE 2bcloud