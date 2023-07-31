2bcloud Joins AWS Well-Architected Partner Program

Partnership Strengths Company's Ability to Deliver Best-in-Class Multi-Cloud Solutions and Services to Clients

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced it is now an official AWS Well-Architected Partner. Building upon its recent AWS DevOps Competency, this new partnership marks a milestone in 2bcloud's ongoing journey to deliver exceptional cloud solutions and services to its valued customers.

The AWS Well-Architected Partner designation reflects the depth of the 2bcloud team's expertise possessed in architecting cloud solutions. It demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to empowering clients to achieve success in their cloud journey, ensuring their applications are optimized, secure, and scalable. As a certified AWS partner, 2bcloud can now offer clients even more comprehensive insights and guidance, enabling them to address critical architectural issues and make informed decisions to drive their business growth.

2bcloud's clients benefit significantly from the company's new AWS Well-Architected Partner status as it enables them to gain access to enhanced cloud architectural reviews, identifying potential improvements, cost optimizations, and security enhancements. Leveraging the AWS Well-Architected Framework, 2bcloud provides industry-leading best practices and guidance to clients, ensuring their cloud solutions are robust and scalable, leading to optimized performance and cost savings. 2bcloud's team of certified cloud architects and engineers assure clients that their cloud solutions are in capable hands, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional and reliable cloud services.

"With our deep multi-cloud expertise, we deliver cutting-edge and dependable cloud solutions to our clients, helping them drive business agility and operational excellence," said Gil Ron, co-founder and CEO of 2bcloud. "Our status as an AWS Well-Architected Partner is a testament to our dedication to supporting our clients in accelerating their cloud journey and optimizing their cloud operations on AWS."

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

