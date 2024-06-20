2bcloud Joins Forces with WeTransact to Accelerate Azure Cloud Onboarding

Collaboration Unites Leading Cloud Innovators to Enable Azure Integration and Empower Digital Native Businesses Worldwide

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced a strategic partnership with WeTransact, a leader in rapid Microsoft Azure marketplace onboarding, payment infrastructure and go-to-market (GTM) strategy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enabling businesses to harness the full potential of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, combining unparalleled Azure expertise with seamless marketplace integration.

The partnership between 2bcloud and WeTransact offers a holistic ecosystem designed to support digital native businesses (DNBs) in achieving success on Azure cloud platforms. The combined strengths of both companies ensure comprehensive Azure technical adoption and optimization, marketplace acceleration, secure and efficient payment solutions, and strategic market insights.

"2bcloud is at the forefront of driving Azure adoption and optimization, and our collaboration with WeTransact is set to enable the success of digital natives globally," said Gil Ron, CEO and Co-Founder of 2bcloud. "Achieving seamless and efficient cloud migration, marketplace integration, and strategic market positioning requires a comprehensive ecosystem of experts. Our collaboration with WeTransact further positions 2bcloud as the trusted partner for businesses navigating their Azure journey. Together, we are empowering startups, scale-ups, and enterprises to achieve unparalleled success with Azure."

The collaboration brings together the strengths of both 2bcloud and WeTransact, creating a comprehensive solution that addresses the diverse needs of businesses leveraging Azure on their cloud journey, including:

Azure Expertise – 2bcloud's consulting services cover Azure architecture, DevOps, and FinOps, providing end-to-end support for businesses migrating, optimizing, or scaling their Azure environments.

– 2bcloud's consulting services cover Azure architecture, DevOps, and FinOps, providing end-to-end support for businesses migrating, optimizing, or scaling their Azure environments. Marketplace Acceleration – WeTransact's lightning-fast onboarding process enables businesses to access Azure solutions swiftly, eliminating lengthy setup times and accelerating time-to-market.

– WeTransact's lightning-fast onboarding process enables businesses to access Azure solutions swiftly, eliminating lengthy setup times and accelerating time-to-market. Payment Solutions – WeTransact's multicurrency marketplace platform simplifies transactions, making it easy for customers to pay securely and efficiently.

– WeTransact's multicurrency marketplace platform simplifies transactions, making it easy for customers to pay securely and efficiently. Strategic Insights – WeTransact offers invaluable GTM consulting, helping businesses navigate the market landscape, collaborate with Microsoft Field teams, and engage with customers and channels effectively.

About WeTransact

WeTransact specializes in rapid Azure marketplace onboarding, offering robust payment infrastructure, multicurrency support, and invaluable GTM insights. Our innovative solutions ensure that businesses can quickly access and monetize Azure solutions, making us a crucial partner for companies looking to succeed in the digital landscape. Learn more at https://www.wetransact.io/usa.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the-cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is a Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and an Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learn more at https://2bcloud.io/.

SOURCE 2bcloud