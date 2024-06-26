2bcloud Recognized as Winner of 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Israel. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Microsoft," said Gil Ron, co-founder and CEO of 2bcloud. "This award underscores our commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and scalability for our customers. Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to provide unparalleled support and expertise, empowering our clients to achieve their cloud goals."

"I am incredibly proud of 2bcloud for winning this award," said Maggie Sorek, Director, Partner Commercial Lead, Israel at Microsoft. "It comes as no surprise given their dedication, expertise, and the remarkable results they delivered while leading their customers in the digital and AI transformation journey. 2bcloud's success is a testament to their hard work and the strong partnership we share."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. 2bcloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the category of Microsoft Azure.

2bcloud is uniquely positioned as a dedicated partner for startups and digital-native companies, focusing solely on helping these innovative businesses manage their day-to-day challenges in Azure. With a proven track record of serving over 400 customers, 2bcloud excels in implementing the most advanced cloud solutions. The company provides end-to-end support, offering 24/7 availability with an average first response time of less than 10 minutes. This dedication to customer success and technological excellence sets 2bcloud apart in the industry.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft's digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the-cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. Learn more at https://2bcloud.io/.

