2BrightSparks Joins Google Photos Partner Program - Adding Full Support for Backup of Google Photos

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people today understand the importance of copying their data to the cloud, as this provides an unprecedented level of protection against ransomware, hardware damage, file corruption, virus infection and even accidental destruction.

Google Photos extends this further, allowing anyone to backup an unlimited number of photos and videos for free. Not only can they be accessed from any computer, phone or tablet, but sharing them with family, friends and colleagues couldn't be simpler.

Photos are not only automatically organised and searchable, but users can instantly search and organise specific images by words and descriptions.

The only risk is that there are no guarantees as to how long the service will be maintained and supported.

SyncBackPro backup software allows individuals and businesses of any size to back up all their data, photos and videos to any of the 18 cloud platforms supported by the software.

SyncBackPro can not only copy the photos and videos to another platform but can also be used to migrate to a new service entirely. And not relying too heavily on one single platform means that whatever changes may occur in the future, everyone's photos videos and memories can be kept safe forever.

With a quarter of a million customers from 170 countries using the software, SyncBack has been saving individuals and businesses from losing their files for more than 15 years.

Further information and a free fully functional 30-day trial version are available from the 2BrightSparks website at https://www.2brightsparks.com.

About 2BrightSparks Pte. Ltd.: 2BrightSparks was incorporated in 2004 and has established a reputation in developing high quality, easy to use utility software. Hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers sleep well at night knowing that their files and data are safe.

Media Contact:

Dave Collins

Dave.Collins@2brightsparks.com

SOURCE 2BrightSparks Pte. Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.2brightsparks.com

