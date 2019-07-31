2btube Develops International Project with Susana Yábar

MIAMI, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2btube, leading Spanish digital media group, brings on Susana Yábar, into an ambitious project. Ms. Yábar has been selected to host five 2btube productions:

2b -land , real-life series of the lives of 2btube talent across the United States . Susana will follow and interview the most important Spanish-speaking influencers.

Evolution Funfitt Moms: She will interview and follow 24 Funfitt moms as they undergo their body transformation.

WomenPowerNet: Susana will interview inspiring women. Weekly interviews with inspirational business tips.

Susana will interview inspiring women. Weekly interviews with inspirational business tips. El test de Yábar: Infotainment program about fitness.

Infotainment program about fitness. ¿Sabías qué? Interactive infotainment program at @FromMiamiTV. Susana will host weekly and present this interactive show and provide beauty and fitness hacks for women.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Susana Yábar," explains 2btube CEO Fabienne Fourquet, "She has managed to build a huge fan community. We want to bring something unique to the table and further enable us to continue and expand on our mission to be the leading Spanish producer for digital platforms."

Ms. Yábar's achievements over the span of nearly two decades are truly extraordinary. She is a respected and award-winning television personality in Spain, starred as the five-year host of "Kosmiclub". She has also had many roles on prominent shows including the award-winning travel docu-reality series "Españoles en el Mundo" ("Spaniards in the World") and the Spanish edition of the hit reality show "Survivor".



Following her success on TV, Ms. Yábar established her online persona; she has amassed a significant following of over 2 million women through several channels and is the second most followed YouTuber in the fitness category in the Spanish-speaking world. In 2017, she was awarded the YouTube Play Gold Button.

About 2btube

2btube is a leading digital media group specialized in connecting with Spanish speaking audiences. It produces for television, cinema, OTT platforms and for 2btube's own channels; 2btube manages top social media influencers. With offices and production studios in Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and the United States, a global audience of more than 428 million followers and 1.2 billion views per month, In Spain 2btube is the number one private media group in terms of digital video audience (source: comScore).

