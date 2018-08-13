2CELLOS Announce New Album Let There Be Cello Availalble October 19 -- Preorder Now

"We've always said we want to break down pre-conceptions about the cello and the boundaries around musical genres," says 2CELLOS on their latest project. "This album demonstrates that. We take inspiration from all sources, from pop smashes to timeless classical music, from classic rock through to our enduring love of film music. This album has the lot – including some 2CELLOS' originals. There are no rules, just let there be cello!"

Co-produced by Sulic and Hauser themselves as well as Filip Vidovic, Let There Be Cello is a showcase of 2CELLOS' exceptional talent for reinventing the music of any genre. The collection includes their take on the latest pop hits, including Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, a fan-favorite rendition that has garnered over 30 million views on 2CELLOS' YouTube alone. Known for bringing their explosive playing style to some of rock's biggest anthems, 2CELLOS make no exception on Let There Be Cello, which features favorites "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and The White Stripes' iconic "Seven Nation Army," which the pair most recently performed on-field to open May's UEFA Champions League final in Ukraine. Taking their classical instrumentation to new heights, 2CELLOS round out the newest album with everything from celebrated classics ("Imagine" by John Lennon, "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen) to never-before-heard original compositions ("Concept2," "Cadenza") for a listening experience unlike any other.

Giving fans a preview of what to expect from the group's latest chapter, 2CELLOS today release a brand-new visual for their rendition of "Vivaldi Storm". Filmed in their native Croatia, the video finds Sulic and Hauser performing in the center of a rock quarry. With explosive lighting and dynamic camerawork, the visual perfectly mirrors the exhilarating drama and suspense of the Vivaldi composition, culminating in a climactic onslaught of rain as the performance comes to an end.

"We love the drama of Vivaldi. So we thought we'd bring a 2CELLOS storm to one of his best known pieces," says 2CELLOS. "For this track we needed a suitably dramatic and beautiful location for the video – which we found in a quarry near Pula, Croatia. Summer is here but there is a storm coming!"

An international sensation since 2011's rendition of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" reached video viral fame on YouTube, Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, together known as 2CELLOS, have since created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. Having amassed over 750 million views on YouTube in the years since, 2CELLOS have taken the cello to unimagined heights as their signature style breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music to pop and rock. The release of Let There Be Cello marks 2CELLOS' fifth studio album in the wake of their 2011 self-titled debut, IN2ITION, Celloverse and SCORE, all available on Sony Music Masterworks.

Known for their electric live performances, 2CELLOS have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House, and most recently sold over 150,000 tickets on their 28-date U.S. SCORE tour. The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer's live band. 2CELLOS truly know no limits when it comes to performing live, appearing multiple times on the TODAY show, Ellen DeGeneres, The Tonight Show, The Bachelor Live Wedding Special and more, in addition to being the first instrumentalists featured on the award-winning television series Glee.

2CELLOS – LET THERE BE CELLO

RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 19, 2018

TRACKLIST:

Concept2 Eye of the Tiger Pirates of the Caribbean Cadenza Hallelujah Perfect Vivaldi Storm Whole Lotta Love Seven Nation Army Asturias Meets Carmen Despacito The Show Must Go On Imagine Champions Anthem

