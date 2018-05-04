2CELLOS Duel In New Music Video For "Eye Of The Tiger"

Of the song, 2CELLOS say: "We're the best of friends, and we're also the best of competitors! We always push the boundaries of what you expect of the cello, and this time it just got personal – the cellos didn't survive!"

About 2CELLOS

2CELLOS have established a signature style that breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, combining the most distinctive attributes of classical and film music to pop and rock. As impressive when playing Bach and Vivaldi as they are when rocking out, Luka and Stjepan know no limits when it comes to performing live. With over 150,000 tickets sold just on their recently completed 28-city U.S. SCORE tour, 2CELLOS have also sold out shows around the globe, including Radio City Music Hall in New York, Royal Albert Hall in London, and Sydney Opera House in Australia. Furthermore, they've performed with Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, and George Michael to name a few, as well as Sir Elton John as part of his band and opening his shows to rapturous acclaim.

2CELLOS were the first instrumentalists to be featured on Glee. They have also appeared multiple times on The Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show in addition to The Tonight Show, The Bachelor Live Wedding Special, among others. They have released four albums including their self-titled debut album, IN2ITION, Celloverse, and their most recent, SCORE, which are available on Portrait / Sony Music Masterworks.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.SonyMusicMasterworks.com.

