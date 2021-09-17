2CELLOS Release New Album Dedicated Available Everywhere Now

Of "Sweet Child O' Mine," 2CELLOS say: "It's one of those classic legendary songs, so we had to do it! We'd been thinking about recording it for a long time. It's our typical 2CELLOS style—rock 'n' roll on the cello. It's how we started, and it's what we came back to now. I don't know why it took us this long, but we're happy we finally did it!"

Following a brief hiatus for 2CELLOS, which found both Luka and HAUSER using the opportunity to build on their accomplishments by each releasing their own debut solo albums, the duo linked up again in the studio amidst the 2020 global pandemic to reimagine the pop anthems and timeless rock staples that encompass the ten tracks on Dedicated. The arrangement process relied on a combination of gut instinct and intense study, practice, and transposition as the duo recharged instantly recognizable by everyone from Billie Eilish to Guns N' Roses.

2CELLOS explore a diverse catalog with their signature boundary-breaking playing style on Dedicated. The collection includes their take on everything from classic pop hits ("bad guy" by Billie Eilish, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga, "Halo" by Beyonce) to hard-hitting rock songs ("Livin' on a Prayer," by Bon Jovi, "Cryin'" by Aerosmith, "Demons" by Imagine Dragons, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, "Wherever I Go" by OneRepublic) to celebrated classics ("Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel) for a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Complete track list below.

"When you listen to us, we hope you realize the cello is a versatile and diverse instrument capable of playing the hardest rock, the softest ballad, and the most contemporary of music," 2CELLOS note. "It moves you in a way that's equally powerful. It has a whole palette of emotions, ups, and downs. We're trying to give you an experience you can't get anywhere else."

ABOUT 2CELLOS

2CELLOS is the eclectic, international sensation comprised of two classically trained cellists who reached video viral fame on YouTube from their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." The pair, Luka Šulić and HAUSER, have since created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. Together, 2CELLOS have amassed a staggering 1.3 billion YouTube views, 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, 1 billion streams, and have sold nearly 1 million tickets. 2CELLOS have taken the cello to unimagined heights as their signature style breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music, to pop and rock. Known for their electric live performances, 2CELLOS have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer's live band. 2CELLOS are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and are working hard to continue reaching new stratospheres.

2CELLOS – DEDICATED

RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

TRACKLIST:

Wherever I Go (OneRepublic) bad guy (Billie Eilish) Sweet Child O' Mine (Guns N' Roses) Halo (Beyoncé) Shallow (Lady Gaga) Demons (Imagine Dragons) I Don't Care ( Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber ) Cryin' (Aerosmith) Livin' on a Prayer (Bon Jovi) Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel)

2CELLOS – 2022 U.S. DEDICATED TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE March 26, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena March 28, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena March 30, 2022 Boston, MA Agganis Arena March 31, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena April 01, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center April 03, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center April 05, 2022 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena April 06, 2022 Durham, NC DPAC April 08, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena April 10, 2022 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie April 12, 2022 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center April 14, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels April 15, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl April 16, 2022 Concord, CA Concord Pavillon





EUROPEAN DATES:



May 11, 2022 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena May 12, 2022 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle May 13, 2022 Łódź, Poland Atlas Arena May 15, 2022 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle May 16, 2022 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena May 18, 2022 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena May 20, 2022 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum Assago May 23, 2022 Belgrade, Serbia Stark Arena May 25, 2022 Ljubljana, Slovenia Arena Stozice May 28, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome May 29, 2022 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena May 31, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12 June 2, 2022 London, United Kingdom SSE Wembley Arena

FOR THE LATEST TOURING NEWS AND TICKETING INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT 2CELLOS.COM

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

