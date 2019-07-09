2e Creative Named Among Top 100 Healthcare Agencies Worldwide

"Healthcare marketing has evolved over the past decade, and today's clients demand the exact brand of agility and authenticity 2e is built to deliver," said Ross Toohey, 2e CEO. "That's why we keep winning."

President of 2e Creative, Steve Roseman, expanded on 2e's success, stating, "We're diligently focused on the regulatory aspects of this industry. We get excited about the technology, the science, and the regulatory complexities that our clients have to deal with."

2e delivers expertise in navigating the complex landscapes of pharma, med-device and other sophisticated markets. In 2018, 2e Group acquired Fire & Rain, an independent field force training, leadership development, and meetings and events consultancy based in Indiana. CEO Ross Toohey says the expanded capabilities form a "next-generation launch and growth engine" designed to align with the evolving needs and preferences of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Read more about 2e Creative in its Top 100 Agencies profile from MM&M.

https://www.mmm-online.com/home/channel/features/agency-100-2019-2e-creative/

About 2e Creative

2e is the first-ever agency to be named "Healthcare Agency of the Year" three consecutive times by Medical Marketing & Media. Celebrating over 20 years in business, 2e's expertise spans a roster of client-partners across pharma, medical device and Fortune 50 companies. The agency's core competencies include branding, marketing strategy, communications and analytics, digital strategy and development, advertising and promotion, physician engagement and patient activation. For more information, visit www.2eCreative.com.

