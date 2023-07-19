2FIT™ BRANDS Initiates Major Push Into Global Healthy Snacks Market Projected to Reach $152.5 Billion by 2030 - Amazon Top-Selling Gluten-Free, Vegan Protein Bar Brand Now Available at Common Market Co-Op

'Being healthy can be delicious!'

MIAMI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2FIT BRANDS (2FIT) recently announced the inclusion of its growing line of vegan protein bars and Vegan Protein Bites at Common Market Co-Op – a specialty grocery store that focuses on affordable and conscientious products for a wide variety of diets and lifestyles. The inclusion of 2FIT products at Common Market Co-Op is the beginning of a major marketing push by the company to raise brand awareness, while expanding the business into a variety of retail stories and lengthening their product reach across the country.

2FIT BRANDS Co-Founders Nathalia and Marcela 2FIT BRANDS Protein bars are perfect for every occasion. Indulge in lives perfect moments!

Featuring appetizing gluten-free, kosher, high fiber/protein, low sugar/carb snack bars that are as tasty as they are nutritious, the company is planning to launch a series of new flavors soon. Proudly Latina-owned, 2FIT has already built a solid reputation for consistent taste and quality that keeps its customers coming back for more by offering a whole line of healthy snacks that appeal to kids, adults, and seniors.

"Our company was founded to empower women by delivering tasty vegan and healthy products," said Nathalia Rojas, Co-Founder of 2FIT. "And that mission is one of the major inspirations that keeps us working hard. But we are a brand suitable for everyone – and we're always happy to welcome new consumers!"

2FIT: Healthy Snacks Expected to Dominate Global Market

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed how people approach healthy living and snack choices. And due to rising obesity rates, along with changing lifestyles and diets, the global healthy snacks market is expected to reach as high as $152.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

"Our products are meant for anyone who likes a flavorful snack that is also pure and healthy," said Marcela Charry, 2FIT Co-Founder. "I was once asked by a journalist if I had a favorite flavor, and my answer was yes. But it depended on the mood I was in. For example, some mornings I prefer the vanilla crunch flavor after a nice workout. But in the afternoon, I get chocolate peanut butter cravings, or I might get a craving for Brownie Bites at night. This just goes to show that our products are perfect for any occasion throughout the day."

The company will be rolling out and announcing other marketing initiatives over the coming months. And for the latest flavor announcements, along with healthy eating and lifestyle tips, follow 2FIT on social media @2fitbrands – Instagram, Facebook, Tik-Tok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

*Facts and statistics sourced from Grand Review Research, Inc.

About 2FIT™ BRANDS

Launched in 2019, 2FIT BRANDS is a vegan protein snack food company based in Washington with a presence in New York and Miami. Colombian-born co-founders, Nathalia Rojas and Marcela Charry, began their journey from their own U.S. kitchens in 2017, aiming to create snacks that were perfectly balanced, nutritious, and portable. The company continues to craft tasty and healthy snack choices, following its overarching mission to shake up the protein bar and bites industry with a focus on providing more options for kids, as well as a health-focused, empowering lifestyle for everyone. Learn more at: www.2FitBrands.com.

