2Flo Ventures Announces Addition of Renowned Life Sciences Executive Charlotte Jones-Burton, MD, MS as a Partner

Dr. Jones-Burton brings to 2Flo Ventures nearly two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry leading clinical development of multiple medicines across various therapeutic areas. At Chinook Therapeutics, she advanced the pipeline as Senior VP of Product Development and Strategy, leading to a $3.2 billion acquisition by Novartis. Previously, she was VP of Global Clinical Development and Head of Nephrology at Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. She founded and presides over Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP®), advancing health equity and transforming the biopharmaceutical landscape for women of color. She has received multiple awards, including the MM&M Platinum Award for Outstanding Contribution to Healthcare and WOCIP's Global Icon Award. She also has been identified as one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 100 inspiring people by PharmaVoice and spotlighted as one of "The Most Influential People in Biopharma" by Fierce Pharma. Dr. Jones-Burton serves on the boards of bluebird bio (NYSE: BLUE) and the American Kidney Fund. She holds a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and a Master of Science (MS) in epidemiology and preventive medicine, both awarded by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Paul Burton, JD, MBA, Managing Partner at 2Flo, commented, "This is an exciting and pivotal point in 2Flo's growth. Charlotte's addition to the team enhances our robust pipeline, which includes nearly ten portfolio companies such as Cancer IQ, Temprian Therapeutics, and Vivacelle Bio. As part of our mission as investors and health equity advocates in areas of high unmet need, we are proud to support these companies through significant milestones, including the upcoming Phase 3 trial for Vivacelle's treatment for hypovolemia induced by septic shock. With Charlotte's expertise and the extensive experience of our 40+ advisors, we believe we can further leverage our platform's strengths to benefit both current and prospective portfolio companies with the goal of generating meaningful returns for our stakeholders."

Dr. Jones-Burton's commitment to advancing health equity through drug development and patient advocacy perfectly aligns with 2Flo's mission of investing in breakthrough innovations for a healthier future for all. Her experience positions her to drive growth within the life sciences portfolio. "I am thrilled to join 2Flo Ventures and contribute to the firm's mission to accelerate equitable innovation in healthcare through sound investments and adequate guidance," said Dr. Jones-Burton. "I am particularly drawn to 2Flo's intense focus on supporting its portfolio companies to develop best-in-class therapies and its desire to advance health equity. I look forward to helping lead our team as we take on big challenges with urgency, rigor, and creativity, stated Dr. Jones-Burton, New Partner and Head of Life Science Product Development and Strategy.

Harven DeShield, PhD, JD, MSc, CEO of Vivacelle Bio, added, "I am honored to have initially worked alongside Charlotte during her previous advisory role with the 2Flo team. In a short time, she helped us develop sustainable and highly productive clinical and regulatory strategies, ensuring streamlined advancement of our programs. Looking ahead, we are excited to have her as a full resource through 2Flo's unique venture studio model. We believe Charlotte and the entire 2Flo team fully embrace and work towards securing health equity and access for all. We are proud to be part of their ecosystem and to propel their mission forward."

The 2Flo Ventures team is supported by an extensive cohort of advisors who have deep life sciences experience spanning the full lifecycle of a company's maturity and development.

About 2Flo Ventures

2Flo Ventures is a Chicago based early-stage venture capital firm and startup studio. We have invested in nine nationally recognized companies employing 100+ people and have collectively raised over 85 million dollars. We build and invest in companies across biotechnology, medical devices, and digital health with a core mission of advancing health equity and addressing large unmet medical needs.

