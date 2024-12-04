2Flo Ventures Welcomes Esteemed Pharmaceutical Executive Rodney Cotton, MBA, MSSM as a Venture Partner

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Flo Ventures, a burgeoning venture capital firm and startup studio dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of healthcare solutions aimed at addressing health disparities and promoting health equity, proudly announces the addition of Rod Cotton as a Venture Partner.

Mr. Cotton brings more than four decades of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having led commercial and sales operations for various medicines and diagnostics. His illustrious career includes leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, Baxter International, and most recently, Roche, where he served as Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff to the CEO of Diagnostics, and Head of Strategy & Transformation. Mr. Cotton also serves on the boards of Castle Biosciences, Eisai Pharmaceutical U.S. (subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd), Moleculera Biosciences, Orchard Software, and Community Health Network.

Cotton is renowned in the pharmaceutical industry for his holistic perspective, proactive approach to challenges, and commitment to agile processes. At Roche, he spearheaded key enterprise initiatives, including milestone corporate communications, health equity coalitions, the U.S./Roche Group audit, and global/U.S. acquisition integrations. With over 40 years of experience, Cotton has driven the financial turnaround and cultural transformation of four global healthcare companies, led teams of up to 280 members, managed a P&L exceeding $1 billion in revenue, and played a pivotal role in the most significant restructuring of the company in two decades.

Paul Burton, JD, MBA, Managing Partner at 2Flo, commented: "This is an exciting moment in 2Flo's growth. Rod's addition to the team further strengthens our network and knowledgebase. As part of our mission as investors in areas of high unmet need, we are proud to support companies through significant milestones, including the current Phase III trial for Vivacelle Bio's treatment for hypovolemia in septic shock. With Rod's expertise and the extensive experience of our 40+ advisors, we believe we can further leverage our platform's strengths to benefit both current and prospective portfolio companies, with the goal of generating meaningful returns for our stakeholders."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cotton and his team at Roche accelerated the development of six groundbreaking products in just 11 months, including the launch of the market's most accurate and in-demand molecular diagnostic test. He also tackled challenges related to product scarcity, supply chain, product allocation, and logistics to achieve accelerated global sourcing and self-manufacturing in alignment with testing guidelines. For his exceptional contributions, he received The Sagamore of the Wabash Award, one of Indiana's highest honors, from Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

Cotton holds an MBA from California State University, Dominguez Hills, an M.S. in Strategic Management from the University of Southern California, and a B.A. in Biological Sciences & Technology from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Mr. Cotton's diverse expertise in therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices makes him a valuable addition to both our investment and startup studio teams. Regarding his new role, Cotton remarked, "I am honored to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking team at 2Flo Ventures. With a strong commitment to driving advancements in healthcare, I am eager to leverage my experience in strategic planning and execution to fuel growth and success for our portfolio companies. Together, with urgency and determination, I am confident we can navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead, accelerating innovation and creating meaningful impact. I am ready to embark on this exciting journey of transformation and progress with such a special team."

Cuthbert Simpkins, MD, Chief Innovation Officer of Vivacelle Bio, added: "I am honored to have initially worked alongside Rod during his previous advisory role with the 2Flo team. In a short time, he helped us develop commercial strategies that will ensure access to our products through hospitals globally. Looking ahead, we are excited to have him as a full resource through 2Flo's unique venture studio model. We believe Rod and the entire 2Flo team fully embrace and work towards securing health equity and access for all. We are proud to be part of their ecosystem and to propel their mission forward."

The 2Flo team is supported by an extensive cohort of advisors with deep life sciences experience.

About 2Flo Ventures

2Flo Ventures is a Chicago based early-stage venture capital firm and startup studio. We have invested in nine nationally recognized companies employing 100+ people and have collectively raised over 85 million dollars. We build and invest in companies across biotechnology, medical devices, and digital health with a core mission of advancing health equity and addressing large unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.2floventures.com.

