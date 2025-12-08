2G Energy Launches Rental Division in North America

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2G Energy is proud to announce the launch of 2G Energy Rental NA, bringing our proven, reliable industrial gas engines to the North American rental market. With over 10 years of success in Germany, we are excited to expand the rental business into North America, including Canada, the Caribbean, the U.S., and Mexico. This new division provides customers with flexible options to rent equipment, whether for short-term needs or as a bridge to permanent solutions. John Wilds, an experienced energy executive, has been appointed as CEO for the new company.

2G Energy Rental NA will feature purpose-built rental containerized engine systems in the 300 - 500 kW class, designed for rapid deployment and ease of operation to fit perfectly in rental applications. The units offer unmatched fuel flexibility, running on natural gas, propane, wellhead gas, biogas, or hydrogen. In addition, each system comes equipped with the latest emissions-control technology to meet even the most stringent environmental standards.

By offering a highly portable, cost-effective solution, 2G enables customers to respond quickly to project demands without the burden of heavy capital expenditures. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to finding innovative ways to serve customers better.

Pablo Hofelich, CEO of 2G Energy AG:

"The North American market is the next logic step for our rental solutions expansion. After more than 15 years of successfully establishing 2G in the U.S., we are now taking the next big step with 2G Energy Rental NA. Building on our well-proven European rental business, 2G Rental GmbH, which has realized more than 300 projects, we are excited to bring our economically attractive and highly flexible solutions to customers across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean."

John Wilds, CEO of 2G Energy Rental NAM

"I am excited to be joining 2G Energy Rental NA as CEO. We see significant potential in the temporary power market within North America, including the Caribbean. We are bringing a containerized power solution that leverages 2G's market-leading technology and proven track record of reliable project delivery. This allows us to not only serve our current customers but further grow by providing a rapid, reliable rental solution."

About 2G Energy AG

2G Energy AG is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. 2G company develops, produces, and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps, and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria. 2G employs more than 1.000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9 %.2G has successfully installed several thousand CHP plants worldwide, with over 350 being in North America through 2G Energy North America, and supports our projects with best-in-class service and support.

2G Energy Rental NA is a subsidiary of 2G Energy AG.

