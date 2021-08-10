2Gether-International Announces its first Tech Cohort with support from Google for Startups

There are over 60 million adults in the United States with a disability and 60% are financially vulnerable. 2GI aims to change that with their virtual accelerator program aimed at harnessing the strength and power of people with disabilities. Their accelerators gather cohorts of 12-15 entrepreneurs virtually where they learn about key areas of business including product market fit, management, sales, marketing, financial projections and negotiations. In addition to learning from world class speakers and certified leadership coaches .

Entrepreneurs speak highly of the program and the results are nothing short of amazing. "I feel like I have a safe space to unpack strategies. My coach helps me figure out how to lead my business," said Chioma Oruh, founder of Chi Born Free. So far, two cohorts have completed the program and they have collectively raised more than one million dollars in funding and revenue.

This next accelerator cohort will focus exclusively on elevating founders working in the early-stage, technology-based startups.

"Entrepreneurship saved my life. It gave me a platform to use my passion and skill set to make the world a better place. It is an honor to have the support of Google for Startups in the creation of the first 2GI Tech cohort by and for founders with disabilities. Our work together will set a precedent for what inclusion looks like at accelerators worldwide, impacting literally millions of people," said Diego Mariscal Founder, CEO & Chief Disabled Officer of 2GI.

"While there is still so much work to be done, I am proud that Google for Startups is helping to build a more accessible, diverse startup ecosystem. Founders with disabilities have unique insights and value to contribute to the tech sector. I hope this Accelerator program leads to more inclusive solutions, expanded support and programming for disabled founders around the world," said Lisa Gevelber, Google's Vice President, Google for Startups

The expected launch date for this Tech Cohort is October, right in time for National Disability Awareness Month. Learn more about the program and how to apply here: https://2gether-international.org/pages/tech-cohort

About 2Gether-International (2GI): is the only startup accelerator in the nation run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI provides the right resources, training, and opportunities tailored to help founders with disabilities create innovative and thriving businesses. With a network of over 300 disabled entrepreneurs, 2GI has become a leader in the disability and entrepreneurship sectors.

Contact: [email protected] , 202-705-6842

