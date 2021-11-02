2Gether-International's Innovative Program Supports Women Founders with Disabilities

This life changing cohort targeting women entrepreneurs with disabilities culminated with the exciting "Pitch Event," in July 2021, following 17 weeks of intensive training led by Kim Cayce, Founder and CEO of The Women's Entrepreneur Network. The event provided a unique opportunity for disabled female entrepreneurs who face an uphill battle with limited resources and opportunities. The successful program featured finalists pitching their startup companies to a special panel of judges where the winner, Keely Cat-Wells of C-Talent was awarded $5,000 to support and grow her business.

"I am thrilled to have had the honour of participating in the cohort. The skills that were taught were invaluable and it really drove home that entrepreneurship really does come naturally for disabled people as both require strong leadership skills, patience, empathy, the ability to adapt, and the capability to fight", said Keely.

You can watch the culminating pitch competition here.

This program would not have been possible without the support of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization, The Loreen Arbus Foundation and Women's Entrepreneur Network. It is through the partnership with Wendy Diamond, WEDO, the Loreen Arbus Foundation along with the Women's Entrepreneur Network that we hope to level the playing field for women in business with disabilities and to give them a seat at the table to allow their voices to be heard.

"Although women with disabilities exemplify an entrepreneurial spirit in their daily lives as they navigate through a world largely inaccessible to them, they face higher barriers to becoming entrepreneurs and launching their unique ventures", said Wendy Diamond, CEO and Founder of Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization. "WEDO is committed to breaking down these barriers. Our aim is to empower and provide visibility to women and girls with disabilities within their communities and globally."

Kim Cayce, founder of the Women's Entrepreneur Network was also critical to the success of this program, bringing over 20 years expertise in starting and growing businesses, elevating the quality of this initiative.

"Both our partners and the participants in this cohort are extraordinary women, paving the way to a more inclusive and equitable world at-large. It has been an honor and a privilege working together" said Diego Mariscal, Founder & CEO of 2GI.

The program was so successful that 2GI will be running another Women's Cohort beginning in March 2022. Learn more about the 2022 cohort.

If you are interested in becoming a funding partner or sponsor, please email [email protected] .

