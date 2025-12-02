2gnoMe Introduces Responsible AI Feedback, Giving Principals Back Time and Earning AI Validation Badge from The Danielson Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2gnoMe ("to know me"), the teacher-centered professional growth platform used by states, dioceses, and more than 100 school systems nationwide, announced today that it has been awarded the AI Validation Badge from The Danielson Group, recognizing responsible, transparent, and instructionally grounded use of artificial intelligence in educator support.

This recognition accompanies the launch of 2gnoMe's new AI-assisted feedback feature, designed to help principals and instructional leaders save time while maintaining full professional judgment.

A National First in Responsible AI for Educator Growth

The Danielson Group's AI Validation Badge is a significant distinction - awarded to products that uphold high standards for fairness, transparency, and alignment with the values of the Framework for Teaching, one of the nation's leading instructional frameworks.

"2gnoMe shows what responsible AI should look like in education. Its approach is transparent and evidence-based, and it keeps educators at the center. The AI supports the work of professional judgment rather than replacing it."

- Lindsay Prendergast, Assistant Director of Strategy & Development at The Danielson Group.

2gnoMe's AI feature uses only anonymized, structured evidence already collected in the system to generate a draft of the "Overall Feedback" narrative that principals write at the end of an evaluation cycle.

Every word remains editable.

Every decision remains human.

The AI simply accelerates clarity and reduces time spent drafting.

"2gnoMe has given our schools a coherent, respectful way to support teachers, and the new AI feature only strengthens that. It helps principals be more intentional with their time and more consistent with their feedback."

- Shaileen Riginos, Associate Superintendent, Diocese of Charleston (31 schools and 800+ educators).

AI That Accelerates the Mission, Not Replaces It

2gnoMe's mission is to make professional learning personal, coherent, and actionable. The new AI feature builds on that mission by giving principals back meaningful time - about an hour per teacher - to reinvest in classroom visits, coaching, and conversations that strengthen teaching.

"The AI feature doesn't change our mission; it accelerates it," said Ilya Zeldin, Founder & CEO of 2gnoMe. "Leaders spend less time writing and more time supporting teachers the way they deserve."

