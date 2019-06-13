2gnoMe Joins the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA)'s Emerging Partner Program

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While teachers are asked to differentiate learning for students in their classroom, they rarely get the same kind of personalized professional learning when it comes to their own needs. In order to help address this challenge at scale, SETDA has selected 2gnoMe to join its 2019-2020 cohort and showcase how it helps education leaders work smarter and support teachers with a continuous and holistic learning experience.

"2gnoMe was selected because it shows incredible promise to deliver the missing piece between the fragmented professional development that teachers receive and what they actually need to transform learning experiences for students," said Melissa Greene, SETDA Director of Strategic Partnerships.

2gnoMe is a cloud-based skills intelligence platform that helps education leaders create teacher-centric professional learning based on any framework or set of standards. This award-winning approach enhances individual skill readiness and informs the development of a tailored improvement plan and personalized professional learning experiences for educators, education administrators and system-level leaders.

SETDA's members and these technology companies selected into the Program have the same goal in mind - supporting innovation to transform learning and teaching. The Program exemplifies the value of public-private sector partnerships with companies seeking to positively impact education through innovation.

"SETDA is in the league of its own in the world of public organizations that serve the K-12 Education market, and I am thrilled for 2gnoMe to partner with SETDA toward supporting educators at scale," said Ilya Zeldin, 2gnoMe CEO. "We look forward to highlighting district- and state-level examples that empower teachers' agency over their careers to increase teacher retention and improve student outcomes."

About SETDA

The State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit membership association launched by state education agency leaders in 2001 to serve, support and represent their emerging interests and needs with respect to the use of technology for teaching, learning, and school operations.

About 2gnoMe

2gnoMe is a cloud-based platform that supports teachers with personalized professional learning. This award-winning approach enhances individual skills awareness and clarifies who needs what kind of learning in the first place. For education leaders, the platform makes it easy to create a holistic and continuous learning experience for every teacher – at scale, and to measure the usefulness and impact of the learning activity, on teacher retention and student outcomes. To learn more, visit https://2gno.me or watch this 2-minute video at https://youtu.be/IrMSfjY-PUk.

