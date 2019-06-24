2Hz Announces Early Access Program For Krisp Noise Cancellation Application For Call Centers; Sitel Group First To Deploy At Scale With End Customers

BERKELEY, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Hz, Inc., a developer of voice and audio technologies and applications to enhance call clarity, productivity, privacy and quality of daily communications, today announced its Early Access Program for the availability of the company's new Krisp ™application. As part of this program, Sitel Group and 2Hz have developed a strategic partnership whereby Sitel is the first in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry to deploy Krisp for agents and customers, enabling an approach to drive enterprise product improvements at scale.

AI-powered Krisp mutes background noises from customers and agents during calls, thus enhancing customer experience (CX) and agent productivity. Distracting noises from customers (in-car, at-airport, on-street) and agents (keyboard typing, other agent chatter) are removed from the call while maintaining clear communications. Krisp works seamlessly with all headsets and easily integrates with contact center platforms, operating solely within Windows and Mac OS workstations. Facilitating secure deployment, a dashboard provides for centralized installation and user management.

"Deploying Krisp's technology in our contact centers fully aligns with our ongoing strategy to improve our associates' experience at work and enhance the customer experience we deliver," said Olivier Camino, Global COO and founding partner at Sitel Group. "Krisp's technology supports our vision of leveraging AI to deliver better experiences for our clients' customers. Our group is committed to driving grounded innovation through partnerships that empower CX improvement, and Krisp is a valued partner on this roadmap."

Early Access Program

2Hz is actively engaging in-house contact center companies to their Early Access (EA) Program. EA Program partners will gain access to Krisp, the only application available that mutes background noise during inbound and outbound calls. Partners can easily deploy pilots with individual agents or teams to experience the benefits of Krisp.

"We are pleased to partner with Sitel to bring Krisp into their contact centers," said Robert Schoenfield, COO of 2Hz. "Improving agent and customer experience is a shared vision for our companies."

Experience Krisp at CCW Las Vegas 2019

2Hz will showcase Krisp with a simulated call center experience at Customer Contact Week June 25th through June 27th in Las Vegas. Visitors to the Krisp booth will be able to control and cancel background noise typical to a call center agent and customer interaction.

Mirage Hotel

CCW Expo June 25-26

Booth: 329

About 2Hz

2Hz develops voice and audio technologies and applications to enhance the productivity, privacy and overall quality of daily communications. AI-powered Krisp ™ is the first and only technology available that operates on laptops, desktops and smartphones as an application, and also scales well on servers. Krisp works seamlessly across all network communications, conferencing apps, headphones and microphones. Krisp provides background noise muting for both outbound and inbound conversations in challenging conditions – call centers, shared workspaces, coffee shops and others to provide a consistent, high-quality user experience across all devices and environments.

Download and experience Krisp at www.krisp.ai

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com

