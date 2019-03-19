2Hz Launches NVIDIA GPU-based AI Voice Solution at GTC 2019

BERKELEY, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Hz, an emerging market leader and global provider of AI-driven voice enhancement products, will present and demonstrate its latest high-performance solution at NVIDIA's GTC 2019, March 18-21, in San Jose, CA.

2Hz technology enables service providers to deliver superior real-time voice quality on GPU servers that scale for millions of devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, smart TVs, connected home devices, cars and others. Its technology delivers high performance for both inbound and outbound communications, independent of device-based microphones. 2Hz technology was recently tested by Head Acoustics, and the results far surpassed 3GPP industry standards for voice quality and noise suppression. 2Hz will showcase its latest solutions, including live, two-way VOIP calls seamlessly running through its technology removing all background noises.

"Network and commercial service providers have been eager to deploy our solution to improve the voice calling experience across their customer base," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO of 2Hz. "NVIDIA T4 and V100 GPUs make it possible to deploy such technologies cost-effectively at scale."

"2Hz has broken new ground by delivering AI-based voice quality enhancement technology on NVIDIA GPUs that has traditionally been restricted to end-device deployments," said Paresh Kharya, Director of Product Marketing at NVIDIA. "Leveraging the power of GPU-accelerated AI at the network level will greatly improve the experience for every user while providing robust scalability for operators."

What: GPU Technology Conference

When: March 18-21, 2019

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Booth 247

Who: Network operators, commercial service providers and infrastructure providers attending GTC 2019. To schedule a private meeting, email 2Hz at contacts@2hz.ai.

2Hz co-founders CEO Davit Baghdasaryan and CTO Arto Minasyan will lead session S9222 - Revolutionary Voice Enhancement in Real-Time Communications with GPU.

When: March 20, 2019 4:00PM-4:50PM

Where: San Jose Marriott Hotel Ballroom 5 (Level 2/Concourse)

About 2Hz, Inc.

2Hz develops voice and audio technologies and applications to enhance the productivity, privacy and overall quality of daily communications. AI-powered Krisp™ is the first and only technology available that scales well on servers and operates on smartphones and laptops as well. Krisp works seamlessly across all network communications, conferencing apps, headphones and microphones. Krisp provides background noise muting for both outbound and inbound conversations in challenging conditions – call centers, shared workspaces, coffee shops and others to provide a consistent, high-quality user experience across all devices and environments.

