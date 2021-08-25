2K Homes Furnished: Humble Design Cleveland to Serve 2,000th Client in Fight against Homelessness

On Friday, Humble Design will provide charitable services to its 2,000th client emerging from a homeless shelter. With the help of passionate volunteers, Humble Design does this by transforming empty residences into clean, dignified and welcoming homes through its free professional design services and the repurposing of gently used furnishings donated by the community.

Humble Design Cleveland is celebrating this milestone with a special home "deco" and reveal on Aug. 27, which will benefit two future occupants. Humble Design teams in Chicago, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle – where it also operates – will hold events as well to mark 2,000 clients.

U-Haul, a national partner of Humble Design since 2016, will serve as the 2K Family Sponsor. Media is encouraged to attend.

CLEVELAND 2,000th CLIENT EVENT

WHAT Reveal of a furnished duplex renovated by partner agency Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries for two families emerging from homelessness WHEN 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 WHERE 6717 Edna Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103 DETAILS While the future occupants are still in the application process and won't be on site for this big day, LMM representatives will be on hand to celebrate and discuss their initiative, and volunteers from national sponsor U-Haul® and city sponsor Progressive Insurance® will be working side by side to decorate and make our Humble magic happen. MEDIA RSVP Debbie Eastburn at (216) 990-3263 or [email protected]

"Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries' Breaking New Ground campaign has the ability to advance efforts to end family homelessness in Cleveland for our city's most underserved," said Debbie Eastburn, Director of Humble Design Cleveland. "This initiative fits beautifully with our mission of turning empty houses into welcoming homes. We are excited and honored to be a part of this effort for two amazing families because we know the impact of creating a space where these families thrive can be life-changing."

Humble Design furnished its 1,000th home in early 2019, nearly 10 years after the project began. Demand and impact have increased dramatically since then as the charity served its second 1,000 clients in two years thanks to expansion and local sponsorships that have ensured sustainability in more markets. Progressive Insurance proudly serves as the city sponsor for Humble Design Cleveland.

Families take a personal stake in their newly furnished homes, leading to a remarkable success rate – 99 percent to receive Humble Design's services have escaped the cycle of homelessness. Clients are referred by designated services that work with local shelters.

"U-Haul is proud to sponsor the 2000th family served by Humble Design because we recognize what it means for a family to move forward towards a new life," stated Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul Vice President of Communications and Humble Design Board Chair. "Every one of us associated with this mission believes in the power of a bed and a roof overhead to change lives."

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, corporate sponsorships, furniture donations or making a financial gift, please visit humbledesign.org.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a Detroit-born nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veterans. Humble Design has brought nobility to nearly 2,000 families nationally through its chapters in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. humbledesign.org

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent. Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including our majority owned subsidiaries, American Strategic Insurance Corp. and its affiliates (ASI). Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot® and HomeQuote Explorer®. The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. uhaul.com

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

