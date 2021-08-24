2K Homes Furnished: Humble Design San Diego to Serve 2,000th Client in Fight against Homelessness

On Friday, Humble Design will provide charitable services to its 2,000th client emerging from a homeless shelter. With the help of passionate volunteers, Humble Design does this by transforming empty residences into clean, dignified and welcoming homes through its free professional design services and the repurposing of gently used furnishings donated by the community.

Humble Design San Diego is celebrating this milestone with a special home deco and reveal on Aug. 27. Humble Design teams in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Seattle – where it also operates – will hold events as well to mark 2,000 clients.

U-Haul, a national partner of Humble Design since 2016, will serve as the 2K Family Sponsor. Media is encouraged to attend.

SAN DIEGO 2,000th CLIENT EVENT

WHAT Reveal of furnished home for a family emerging from homelessness WHEN 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 WHERE 1788 Palm Ave., San Diego, CA 92154 DETAILS Mariah, a single mom of two boys, ages 4 and 5, has been homeless for nearly two years while living on the streets and in shelters after escaping domestic violence and suffering the loss of a close relative. But due to her resilience, she is about to start an internship as a medical assistant and plans to attend nursing school. She recently secured an apartment that Humble Design and U-Haul teams will fill with donations to create a beautiful home designed just for them. The boys are excited for a room filled with superheroes and dinosaurs. MEDIA RSVP Laura Lavoie at (617) 283-6675 or [email protected]

"Humble Design San Diego is so grateful to partner with U-Haul to serve our neighbors leaving homelessness," said Laura Lavoie, Director of Humble Design San Diego. "'Togetherness to end homelessness' is so much more than our company tagline. It's our promise to the community. When we bring together people with hearts to serve, and connect them with our clients, lives are changed for good. Thank you to U-Haul for making Humble's 2,000th home milestone such a beautiful illustration of our commitment to our neighbors."

Humble Design furnished its 1,000th home in early 2019, nearly 10 years after the project began. Demand and impact have increased dramatically since then as the charity served its second 1,000 clients in two years thanks to expansion and local sponsorships that have ensured sustainability in more markets.

Families take a personal stake in their newly furnished homes, leading to a remarkable success rate – 99 percent to receive Humble Design's services have escaped the cycle of homelessness. Clients are referred by designated services that work with local shelters.

"U-Haul is proud to sponsor the 2000th family served by Humble Design because we recognize what it means for a family to move forward towards a new life," stated Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul Vice President of Communications and Humble Design Board Chair. "Every one of us associated with this mission believes in the power of a bed and a roof overhead to change lives."

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, corporate sponsorships, furniture donations or making a financial gift, please visit humbledesign.org.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a Detroit-born nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veterans. Humble Design has brought nobility to nearly 2,000 families nationally through its chapters in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. humbledesign.org

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. uhaul.com

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE Humble Design