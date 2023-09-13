2LaneLife Announces New Motorcycle Destination/Headquarters and Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by motorcycle enthusiasts with a passion for adventure and exploring the open road, 2LaneLife is excited to have grown from a YouTube® channel to a leading manufacturer and retailer of aftermarket motorcycle parts before making the next move: Opening a new headquarters in the San Fernando Valley.

2LaneLife's new location will not only allow the company to continue to expand, but also serve as a destination for riders that are local or simply passing through – hangout and discuss motorcycles, grab a coffee/water, explore various upgrades and get personalized feedback from a team that rides all year long and puts down thousands of miles on their Harley-Davidson® motorcycles.

The new headquarters will also feature a redesigned podcast studio, which ties back to one of the ways 2LaneLife is expanding in 2023 and beyond. And this wouldn't have been possible without the support of 2LaneLife's viewers as well as the company's strategic partners and sponsors.

When 2LaneLife's new headquarters opens in October of 2023 there will be a variety of events, so be sure to sign-up for the company's newsletter to receive invites: https://2lanelife.com

About:

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their experiences with the world. What began as a simple YouTube channel has grown into a media and product company as well as a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear as well as motorcycle rentals in collaboration with EagleRider.

Contact:

2LaneLife

[email protected]

(818) 340-0540

SOURCE 2LaneLife