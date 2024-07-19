2LaneLife Collaborates with Harley-Davidson/Dealers, Announces Summer Ride & New Adventures

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by motorcycle enthusiasts with a passion for adventure and exploring the open road, 2LaneLife is excited to continue our partnership with Harley-Davidson® and their dealerships for a new campaign aimed at bringing everyone together.

In particular, a main focus is for 2LaneLife to support Harley-Davidson dealerships, Homecoming and Sturgis by appearing at various dealerships/events throughout the U.S. over the next twenty-two days (Las Vegas, Omaha, Salt Lake City and many other cities).

Below is a schedule of events Harley-Davidson shared related to 2LaneLife:

7/20: Red Rock H-D, LV

7/21: Summit H-D, Lindon UT

7/22: High Country H-D, Cheyenne, WY

7/23: Defiance H-D, Omaha, NE

7/24: McGrath Hawkeye H-D, IA

7/27: Veterans Park, MKE

8/5: Lazelle Street, SD

Essentially, 2LaneLife is on a mission to visit 5 Harley dealerships in five days then spend time in Milwaukee for the Homecoming with Harley before cruising to Sturgis after. 2LaneLife is working to create epic content around the events and experiences along the way.

The goal for 2LaneLife is to share captivating, door-swinging experiences at iconic destinations along with documenting the journey along the way, all on their new 2024 Harley Davidson Road Glides, which will be covered on 2LaneLife's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/2LaneLife

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their experiences with the world. What began as a simple YouTube channel has grown into a media and product company as well as a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear as well as partnerships with Harley-Davidson and most of the biggest aftermarket companies in the world.

