2LaneLife Partners With Law Tigers: A Leading Motorcycle Accident Personal Injury Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2LaneLife is excited to announce a partnership with the nation's leading personal injury law firm for motorcycle riders with the goal of providing awareness and solutions to the unfortunate and sometimes catastrophic things that happen on a regular basis.

As a team that travels tens of thousands of miles on their motorcycles each year while documenting the journey on their YouTube® channel, 2LaneLife intimately understands the importance of safety along with solutions when bad things happen, which is why the company is now partnered with Law Tigers.

This was a natural choice for 2LaneLife given the fact that Law Tigers has over 30 years of experience handling personal injury cases for motorcycle riders and has recovered over $1B for their clients – something that speaks volumes in itself.

"We at The Law Tigers are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to reach riders and support the industry. We are thrilled to welcome the 2LaneLife team to our family of partner creators and look forward to collaborating with them on future projects," stated Lyonel K. Gammon, Vice President of Marketing at Law Tigers.

Moving forward, the companies will be collaborating on a variety of content which can be found on 2LaneLife's YouTube channel ranging from educating riders on the importance of safety as well as what to do when things go south.

For more information on 2LaneLife, visit the company website: https://2lanelife.com

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their experiences with the world. What began as a simple YouTube channel has grown into a media and product company as well as a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear as well as motorcycle rentals in collaboration with EagleRider.

