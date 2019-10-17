2M Holdings Crowned With Queen's Award at 2M House by Her Majesty The Queen's Representative

When 2M was founded in 2004, it sold only into the UK. It now exports to over 90 countries and includes 7 subsidiaries worldwide. The Group was also celebrating 159 years since its first company, Banner Chemicals UK, was founded, and a year to the day since moving to the 2M House and dedicated STEM Centre.

In April of 2019, 2M was selected as Export Champion by the UK Government's DIT (Department for International Trade). The Group has reached many new markets worldwide and credit DIT with much of its success in accessing overseas markets.

The Queen's Award presentation was attended by DIT Northern Powerhouse representatives, 2M's employees from across the UK and Europe and customers and suppliers from the Chemical Industry.

2M's logistic partners, Suttons Group, brought a demonstration deep-sea ISO-tank into the 2M HQ carpark, to the delight of guests, who were able to climb inside and learn about the safe transport of chemicals.

David Briggs, MBE, K.St.J , The Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire told 2M's employees:

"The Queen's Award is the highest business award which exists in this country. What you have done, together and as a team, is to win the UK's highest business award. "

Mottie Kessler MBE, 2M Chairman said:

"Chemistry and science have no borders or boundaries, except those we set on ourselves. We are constantly seeking new opportunities to expand; we know we will continue to do so.

We also know that you, our business partners and employees, will be there to support our growth and make it all happen!"

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director and 2M co-owner said:

"We give special thanks to the DIT, for the enduring partnership which has helped us grow our export and win the Queen's Award for International Trade. We join the DIT in sending a very strong and positive message to the UK Chemical Industry in the North of England."

2M would like to thank its excellent teams across the Group, as well as its customers and suppliers for a successful partnership.

About 2M

2M Holdings (www.2m-holdings.com), is a portfolio of strong brand science-based companies, supplying chemicals and application knowhow worldwide.

Entrepreneur founded in 2004, the Group is privately owned. 2M is led by Mottie Kessler MBE, the present Chairman and CEO and Dr Maggie Kessler, International Trade Director.

Headquartered in the UK, the company has international presence in Benelux, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Poland and Scandinavia. 2M export to over 90 countries.

As a company, 2M believe in the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education for young people. 2M actively invest in skills creation within our local communities and in creating access to careers in STEM in the UK and beyond.

2M supply the following industries:

2M Holdings' branded products include:

Surfac®, CleanAirBlue™ (AdBlue), MEC™-Prime, Perklone™EXT, Pigmentan™, SamSo™,Triklone™LE

