$2M in funding awarded to climate and environmental justice projects from Canada, Mexico and the US

The CEC announced 15 North American environmental justice and climate resilience projects to receive inaugural EJ4Climate grant.

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) has announced 15 climate-focused projects to receive an Environmental Justice for Climate ('EJ4Climate') grant. The CEC's first USD$2 million EJ4Climate grant program is aimed at supporting efforts made towards environmental justice and climate resilience for communities across North America.

The EJ4Climate grant program, launched by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan at the 28th annual CEC Council Session in September 2021, provides funding directly to local and Indigenous communities and community-based organizations in Canada, Mexico and the United States, helping advance local solutions and promote shared responsibility and stewardship for the environment.

"It has been heartening to see the enthusiastic response to the EJ4Climate grant program from communities across North America. We are inspired by the level of innovation, creativity and passion demonstrated by each community," said Richard Morgan, CEC Executive Director. "As our countries and communities work to mitigate and adapt to a changing climate, it is vital to help drive actions that directly support underserved and vulnerable communities, and Indigenous Peoples, on the front lines of climate change. We congratulate the first EJ4Climate grant recipients and look forward to seeing the progress they will bring to their communities."

The EJ4Climate selection committee selected the 15 grant recipients from over 375 proposals received from across Canada (57), Mexico (144) and the United States (174). The proposals were evaluated on specific criteria including the degree of community involvement and partnership, plan implementation, and measurable objectives and activities over the course of the project life cycle. Projects will be implemented by February 2024.

The complete list of EJ4Climate winning recipients and their projects includes:

Canada

Community-led Climate Solutions for Vertical Communities, Toronto Environmental Alliance, Toronto , Ontario Dene Béré Harvesting Programs for Women and Youth, Sahtú Renewable Resources Board, Tulita, Northwest Territories Gitga'at Seafood Safety and Food Sovereignty in the Context of Climate Change, Gitga'at First Nation, Hartley Bay, British Columbia Resilient Waters, Watershed Watch Salmon Society, Vancouver, British Columbia Seeding the Future – Adaptation to Climate Impacts through Healthy Ecosystems and Traditional Plants in the Piikani First Nation, The Resilience Institute, Canmore, Alberta

Mexico

United States

Learn more about the EJ4Climate grant program, grant recipients and the work they are doing to address the impacts of climate change by visiting www.cec.org/ej4climate.

