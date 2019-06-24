2moda is a Retailer's Dream

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2moda is a wholesale company that provides backpacks and women's accessories to a number of large retailers across the country. As one of the industry leaders in supplying products to many small companies nationwide, 2moda understands the importance of providing buyers with low price points so they can pass on the savings to the general customer.

"Our goal is to form relationships with our buyers. Through our online e-catalog, our buyers always have instantaneous access to our large selection of goods."

Wholesale is good for retail

–David Semel CEO of 2moda

Forbes recently reported that retail sales are expected to top 26.29 trillion dollars by the end of 2019. With more than $300 billion dollars set to be imposed on trade tariffs with China, imports are becoming costlier and more detrimental to a business's growth.

2moda is a resource that can help companies purchase direct and skip having to deal with the troubles of going overseas. One of the largest customers of 2moda are hospital and community fundraising companies. These companies partner with hospitals to raise millions of dollars by putting on events where people can purchase products that have been bought directly from 2moda. A portion of these profits are then donated back to the hospitals and communities.

With over 30 years in business, 2moda has cornered the market by helping meet the needs of retail chains and small business owners by providing them with the best quality, trending products at an unbeatable price. Retailers value 2moda as a reliable source for top-selling merchandise.

Be it a small local business, retail chain store, educational institution or large corporation, 2moda is the best choice when looking to purchase wholesale school supplies. Their large selection of products and styles cannot be beat.

2moda a registered trademark.

