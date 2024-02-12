2nd & Charles Announces New Store Opening with Exciting Launch Events in Lafayette, LA

The #1 Bookstore in America as voted by Newsweek is opening its fifth Louisiana location.

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate this new location and milestone, 2nd & Charles will host two special events: a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and a Grand Opening Celebration.

The Grand Opening Celebration will be held Saturday, February 24th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., featuring fun activities and valuable giveaways! Kids' favorite superheroes, Wonder Woman and Spiderman, will be there for photo ops and engaging with fans. Character-themed face painting and a balloon artist will entertain the restless, while cookies and popcorn will be shared for you to enjoy while exploring the new space and mingling with neighbors.

The first 300 guests will receive a 2nd & Charles tote filled with a variety of delightful books, DVDs, CDs, action figures, and toys. The first 500 guests to spend $20 or more will receive a free copy of Fresh from Louisiana: The Soul of Cajun and Creole Home Cooking – a $40 value! Be sure to get there in time to enter two valuable drawings: Win a whopping $500 in 2nd &

Charles store credit and 2 tickets to the Louisiana Comic Con, happening March 9th-10th!

Exciting sales will take place at all five Louisiana 2nd & Charles locations to celebrate the Grand Opening weekend in Lafayette. From Thursday, February 22nd to Sunday, February 25th:

Buy 5, Get 5 Free - All Used DVDs / Blu-rays

Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off - All Young Adult Books, Manga and Graphic Novels, All Funko POP!, Toys, and Action Figures

Located next to Target in the River Marketplace, Lafayette will be 2nd & Charles' fifth Louisiana location to date. A cultural hub for art, food, and festivals, Lafayette is an exciting backdrop for 2nd & Charles. The company carries a wide array of items that celebrate and preserve popular cultures; this selection will only get richer as Lafayette locals trade in their old treasures for new ones, letting their neighbors experience the magic they once did.

2nd & Charles Lafayette is opening as the Books-A-Million in the same shopping center closes its doors. Sister stores to each other but serving the book community in uniquely different and valuable ways, we're confident Lafayette shoppers will find a new home at 2nd & Charles as well as plenty of new, used, and collectible books to cherish.

A bookstore reimagined for a new generation of readers is now in Lafayette. At 2nd & Charles, shoppers are invited to journey through aisles of new and used books, in addition to vinyl, video games, comic books, toys, autographed collectibles, rare finds, and so much more. It's a place where customer-favorite deals happen every day, like 50% off bestselling hardbacks; every week, like BOGO Wednesdays, and all year long, with their loyalty program, 2nd & Charles Rewards.

We invite the Lafayette community to stay involved and up-to-date with store news and grand opening events by following Lafayette's 2nd & Charles social accounts:

ABOUT 2ND & CHARLES

2nd & Charles is a unique retail concept specializing in an ever-changing inventory of new and used books, music, games, toys, collectibles, decor, accessories, and pop culture merchandise. Since its first store opened in Birmingham, AL, in 2010, 2nd & Charles has expanded to include more than 40 stores in 18 states—and counting.

A sister store to Books-A-Million, the nation's second largest book retailer, 2nd & Charles has established itself as a hip and fun-loving purveyor of passions catering to readers, gamers, and collectors of all ages. Through the store's buyback program, customers can sell their gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit.

