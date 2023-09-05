2nd & Charles Announces New Store Opening with Exciting Launch Events in Orem, UT

The pop-culture-savvy bookstore is opening its doors in Utah for the first time, inviting customers to buy, sell, and trade all kinds of treasures.

OREM, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a place now in Utah where miles of books are surrounded by pure, boundless energy. Where shoppers find an enchanting journey through aisles of vinyl, video games, comic books, toys, autographed collectibles, rare finds, and so much more. A place where stories come to life, where impassioned super fans learn that their fandom has no limits.

The Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, September 9, will feature valuable giveaways, local vendors, and fun activities! Kids' favorite characters, Bluey and Bingo, will be there from 11 a.m.4 p.m., character-themed face painting will take place 11 a.m.3 p.m., and a local balloon artist will entertain from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.  The first 500 guests will receive a 2nd & Charles tote bag filled with a variety of delightful books, DVDs, CDs, action figures, and smaller toys, and there will be a drawing for a $500 2nd & Charles gift card!

Located next to Michael's in the Family Center shopping mall, Orem will be 2nd & Charles' most western location to date. To those who crave cool vibes and a magical shopping experience – this is your new happy place. With this new addition to the neighborhood, pop culture enthusiasts can trade their used books, music, games, and pop culture collectibles for cold, hard cash or store credit.

We invite the Orem community to stay involved and up-to-date with store news and grand opening events by following Orem's 2nd & Charles social accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/2ncOrem
Instagram: @2ncOrem

ABOUT 2ND & CHARLES

2nd & Charles is a unique retail concept specializing in an ever-changing inventory of new and used books, music, games, toys, collectibles, decor, accessories, and pop culture merchandise. Since its first store opened in Birmingham, AL, in 2010, 2nd & Charles has expanded to include more than 40 stores in 18 states—and counting.

A sister store to Books-A-Million, the nation's second largest book retailer, 2nd & Charles has established itself as a hip and fun-loving purveyor of passions catering to readers, gamers, and collectors of all ages. Through the store's buyback program, customers can sell their gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit.

Click here to find your nearest 2nd & Charles store, and follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected]

SOURCE 2nd & Charles

