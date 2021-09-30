2nd Annual Action Forum to Bring Together Global, National, and Local Leaders Addressing Loneliness and Social Isolation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, the Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC), the nation's leading 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and implementing evidence-based models to address social isolation and loneliness, will host the second annual End Social Isolation and Loneliness Action Forum (October 7-8). The event will feature internationally recognized leaders like US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

"Loneliness and social isolation rival obesity and smoking in terms of their health risk," said Edward Garcia, Founder and Executive Director of F4SC. "Given the impact of Covid-19, it's more important than ever that we have effective and data-driven models to enhance peoples' social connections."

The prevalence of clinically significant loneliness – which has been linked to everything from depression and anxiety to substance abuse and heart disease – has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Young adults in particular have felt the impact, with one study finding that more than 80% of people ages 18-35 reported depressive symptoms stemming from loneliness.

This year's event brings together an array of interdisciplinary leaders focused on developing meaningful and actionable insights to address the increasing public health effects of social isolation. In addition to reporting out on commitments made during the 2020 Action Forum, participants will explore the benefits and risks of technology, learn how to coordinate local advocacy efforts with national policy strategies, discuss the biological impacts of loneliness, and network with experts from across the world. Speakers include:

Charlotte Yeh , Chief Medical Officer, AARP

, Chief Medical Officer, AARP Christopher Mikton , Technical Officer, World Health Organization

, Technical Officer, World Health Organization Julianne Holt-Lunstad , Ph.D, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Brigham Young University

, Ph.D, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Kelly Cronin , Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center of Innovation and Partnership, ACL, HHS

, Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center of Innovation and Partnership, ACL, HHS Lisa Ryerson , President, AARP Foundation

, President, AARP Foundation Laura Belazis , Senior Director, Strategy and Impact, Meals on Wheels America

, Senior Director, Strategy and Impact, Meals on Wheels America Linda Sanchez , US Congressional Representative (D-CA)

, US Congressional Representative (D-CA) Maureen Feldman , Director, Social Isolation Impact Project, Motion Picture & Television Fund

, Director, Social Isolation Impact Project, Motion Picture & Television Fund Tina Smith , US Senator (D-MN)

, US Senator (D-MN) Vivek Murthy , United States Surgeon General

"One of the lessons of this pandemic, is that we need each other in small and in big ways" said Dr. Vivek Murthy during the 2021 International Webinar hosted by the Global Initiative on Loneliness and Connection (GILC). "In our day to day lives, whether it's getting through a crisis or whether it's celebrating something wonderful that happens, or whether it's dealing with a disappointment or challenges that inevitability come our way, we are often better when we have connections with one another".

Register for the Forum here and learn more about the program here.

About the Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC). The Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC) operates exclusively for charitable and educational purposes as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or corresponding provisions of any subsequent federal tax laws. F4SC engages in education, increases public awareness, promotes innovative research, and spurs the development and implementation of evidence-based models that address social isolation/loneliness and social connection. https://www.social-connection.org/

