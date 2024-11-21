2nd Annual Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Tour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Blue Violin for an intimate performance of music and dance that blends the soulful voice of the violin with the songs of Christmas, creating an atmosphere of elegance, fascination, and mystique.

Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of award-winning classical crossover artist, the Blue Violin this Christmas for an all-new show, as we present a candlelit night with over 500 candles that promises to be as unique as it is unforgettable.

Former 1st violinist of the Boston String Quartet, Blue Violin performs original music and covers utilizing loops and sequences to convey a multitude of sounds through a single violin. Imagine the production of Lindsey Stirling with the virtuosity of 2CELLOS.

Dairy Arts Center (11.30.24) – Boulder CO

Ent Center for the Arts (12.1.24) – Colorado Springs CO

The Lincoln Center (12.4.24) – Fort Collins CO

Newman Center for the Arts (12.5.24) – Denver CO

Bridge View Center (12.7.24) – Ottumwa IA

Heatilator Performing Arts Center (12.8.24) – Mount Pleasant IA

Washington Pavilion (12.10.24) – Sioux Falls SD

Lawrence University Memorial Chapel (12.11.24) – Appleton WI

Memorial Chapel (12.11.24) – Pablo Center (12.12.24) – Eau Claire WI

Empire Arts Center (12.15.24) – Grand Forks ND

Robert Fawcett Auditorium (12.16.24) – Devils Lake ND

Belle Mehus (12.17.24) – Bismarck ND

Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center (12.18.24) Wahpeton ND

Oster Regent Theatre (12.19.24) – Cedar Falls IA

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (12.20.24) – Coralville IA

Bartlett Performing Arts Center (12.21.24) – Moline IL

Staplin Performing Arts Center (12.22.24) – W Des Moines IA

Described by the Boston Ballet as a "captivating violinist," the Blue Violin has shared the stage with acclaimed artists like John Mayer, Paul Simon, Jennifer Holliday, the Turtle Island Quartet, Giorgia Fumanti, members of Celtic Woman and Riverdance, and even Sesame Street!

This year's Blue Violin Christmas will feature a mesmerizing repertoire, including a reimagining of holiday favorites such as "The Little Drummer Boy", "Jingle Bells", and "Mary Did You Know" and uniquely bluegrass renditions of "Sleigh Ride", "Nutcracker Suite", and Coventry Carol.

Witness the transformation of iconic tunes "Free Bird" and "Kashmir" through the unique lens of the Blue Violin, promising an evening of musical surprises.

"Mature depth and musical prowess" Tower Records,

"A once in a lifetime experience" Peoria Journal Star,

"Sheer artistry" Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier,

Contact: Christopher Vuk, Music Director

Phone: 617 575 9519

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Violin