2nd Annual Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Tour
Nov 21, 2024, 08:00 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Blue Violin for an intimate performance of music and dance that blends the soulful voice of the violin with the songs of Christmas, creating an atmosphere of elegance, fascination, and mystique.
Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of award-winning classical crossover artist, the Blue Violin this Christmas for an all-new show, as we present a candlelit night with over 500 candles that promises to be as unique as it is unforgettable.
Former 1st violinist of the Boston String Quartet, Blue Violin performs original music and covers utilizing loops and sequences to convey a multitude of sounds through a single violin. Imagine the production of Lindsey Stirling with the virtuosity of 2CELLOS.
- Dairy Arts Center (11.30.24) – Boulder CO
- Ent Center for the Arts (12.1.24) – Colorado Springs CO
- The Lincoln Center (12.4.24) – Fort Collins CO
- Newman Center for the Arts (12.5.24) – Denver CO
- Bridge View Center (12.7.24) – Ottumwa IA
- Heatilator Performing Arts Center (12.8.24) – Mount Pleasant IA
- Washington Pavilion (12.10.24) – Sioux Falls SD
- Lawrence University Memorial Chapel (12.11.24) – Appleton WI
- Pablo Center (12.12.24) – Eau Claire WI
- Empire Arts Center (12.15.24) – Grand Forks ND
- Robert Fawcett Auditorium (12.16.24) – Devils Lake ND
- Belle Mehus (12.17.24) – Bismarck ND
- Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center (12.18.24) Wahpeton ND
- Oster Regent Theatre (12.19.24) – Cedar Falls IA
- Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (12.20.24) – Coralville IA
- Bartlett Performing Arts Center (12.21.24) – Moline IL
- Staplin Performing Arts Center (12.22.24) – W Des Moines IA
Described by the Boston Ballet as a "captivating violinist," the Blue Violin has shared the stage with acclaimed artists like John Mayer, Paul Simon, Jennifer Holliday, the Turtle Island Quartet, Giorgia Fumanti, members of Celtic Woman and Riverdance, and even Sesame Street!
This year's Blue Violin Christmas will feature a mesmerizing repertoire, including a reimagining of holiday favorites such as "The Little Drummer Boy", "Jingle Bells", and "Mary Did You Know" and uniquely bluegrass renditions of "Sleigh Ride", "Nutcracker Suite", and Coventry Carol.
Witness the transformation of iconic tunes "Free Bird" and "Kashmir" through the unique lens of the Blue Violin, promising an evening of musical surprises.
"Mature depth and musical prowess" Tower Records,
"A once in a lifetime experience" Peoria Journal Star,
"Sheer artistry" Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier,
