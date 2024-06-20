2nd Annual CBC Summit to Bring Together 125+ Crypto Banking and Compliance Leaders and Regulators in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Get ready for CBC Summit 2024 - the premier industry event for crypto banking and compliance executives and professionals."

The much-anticipated 2nd annual CBC Summit, an executive-level event featuring over 125 industry leaders and regulators focused on crypto banking and compliance, is set to take place on September 12th, 2024, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The annual CBC Summit is designed to cater to industry executives, offering:

Access to Leading Regulators, Banking Experts, and Compliance Advisors: Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals and gain insights from their expertise.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals and gain insights from their expertise. Strategic Networking Opportunities: Forge alliances with banking partners and industry peers.

Forge alliances with banking partners and industry peers. In-Depth Content and Actionable Insights: Stay ahead with the latest regulatory updates and industry trends.

Keynote speakers from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will address critical issues related to the banking and crypto industries.

In addition, leading crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance.US, and Kraken will participate in panel sessions alongside prominent banks including Anchorage Digital, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Lead Bank. These sessions will explore the latest trends and challenges facing the industry.

CBC Summit will also feature significant participation from government regulators, with speakers from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), U.S Department of Justice, IRS, OCC, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and more.

Registration is Now Open! Space is limited for this exclusive event. Secure your spot at the 2nd annual CBC Summit on September 12th, 2024, by registering here.

About CBC Team: The CBC Team specializes in creating and operating events that address banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries. For more information, visit CBC Summit.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CBC Summit