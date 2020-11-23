2nd Annual ESG Summit and Film Festival to Support UN Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual InvestmentNews ESG Summit and Film Festival will be held on December 2nd and 3rd, 2020. InvestmentNews and the United Nations Office for Partnerships are co-hosts. The virtual event will showcase investing strategies, communications plans and policy approaches for financial advisers seeking to support clients' burgeoning interest in the $40 trillion global market for environmental, social and governance investments.

The ESG Summit and Film Festival is designed for individual advisers, RIAs and financial professionals looking for best practices and strategies behind integrating ESG and impact investing into their businesses. It also will showcase half-a-dozen films that illustrate the global investment needed to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 17 UN SDGs offer a pathway to a more just and sustainable world and form the foundation for guiding socially responsible investing strategies that stand to change the investment landscape.

Executives from Morningstar Inc., top ESG asset managers, and other thought leaders will address the audience and speak directly to how ESG criteria and impact investing strategies can be implemented for clients, and how they can create a sustainable business focus for advisers.

Additional programming highlights will include:

Prominent ESG advisers explaining how they integrate ESG criteria and impact investing tools into asset allocations for clients

Chief marketing officers discussing effective messaging techniques that advisers can use to explain socially responsible investing topics and tools to clients, and how ESG investing and impact vehicles vary among providers

Leading ESG portfolio managers teaching advisers how to look out for "greenwashing" when evaluating mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles

"The conference reflects InvestmentNews' firmwide commitment to helping the financial services industry elevate its understanding of ESG and impact investing through new stories, videos, and events, including its dynamic online destination, ESG Clarity. Our parent brand, Bonhill, has also launched ESG Clarity, EMEA and APAC-dedicated destinations for advisers in these regions, furthering our global commitment to ESG," said Christine Shaw, CEO, InvestmentNews.

In addition, InvestmentNews is delighted for our sponsors to join in this important conversation, including FlexShares ETFs Managed by NorthernTrust, MSCI, Schroders, Cambridge, Eaton Vance, MorningStar, Impax Asset Management and Federated Hermes.

To register for the ESG Summit and Film Festival, visit https://investmentnews.eventscase.com/EN/esg_summit.

ABOUT INVESTMENTNEWS

Bonhill Group PLC's InvestmentNews (IN) is the most trusted resource for Financial Advisers. IN connects buyers and sellers who are decision makers in the financial services industry and influence over $23T in AUM through multiple media channels including online destinations, magazines, events, research, and data. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

ABOUT THE UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR PARTNERSHIPS

The United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP) helps the United Nations (UN) and its partners provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions. UNOP's mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. Learn more at www.UN.org.

