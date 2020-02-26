2nd Annual Grounded Summit To Convene On March 19 & 20, 2020 With An Inspiring Agenda For Advancing Climate Change Solutions

SONOMA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grounded Summit, the two-day experience that connects critical change makers with global climate solutions returns March 19 & 20, 2020 in Sonoma, California with a dynamic stage of pioneers, experts, elected officials and advocates who are dedicated to urgent action for human survival and to redirect us towards a thriving, regenerative, planet.

Featured Speakers From Diverse Disciplines Include:

Xiye Bastida, Teen Climate Activist

Paul Hawken, American Entrepreneur, Author, and Activist for Reversing Global Warming;

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, Costa Rica Energy & Environmental Minister;

Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, Author and Former NY Times Climate Reporter;

Jaden Smith, Actor, Singer, and Environmentalist;

Satya Tripathi, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Head of UN Environment New York; and

Alice Waters, California Chef, Author, and Food Activist

"We are striving to protect what we have, restore what has been lost, replace that which no longer serves us and generate new paradigms at the scale and speed that we need, given the ten years timeline we have to peak emissions," says Grounded founder Julia Jackson, a second-generation proprietor of Jackson Family Wines who was motivated to work on behalf of the planet after the 2017 Pocket and Tubbs Fires damaged and displaced communities in her native Sonoma County. "Since joining the environmental movement, I have been struck by the pace at which the climate emergency is occurring and the lack of urgency to implement the solutions we need. Grounded Summit brings some of the most proactive leaders working on shifting our trajectory together to harness our collective determination under one roof. Our hope is that what happens at the Summit transcends beyond the two days and results in faster implementation of these necessary solutions."

Among an important youth constituency attending Grounded, Xiye Bastida, the 17-year-old climate activist and focus of Teen Vogue's recent mini-documentary, "We Rise," will open the Summit with a welcome speech before turning the stage over to author and former New York Times climate reporter Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg for a "reality check" conversation with UN Assistant-Secretary General Satya Tripathi.

Innovative solutions will be highlighted over the two-day event, including: Mycologist Paul Stamets' work to save pollinators; methane capture technology guided by Olya Irzak's Frost Methane Labs; electronic aircraft developments with Kevin Noertker of Ampair; and an environmentally-friendly alternative to palm oil with Shara Ticku from C16 Biosciences.

Costa Rica Energy & Environmental Minister Carlos Manuel Rodriguez will address climate diplomacy while Sarah Shanley Hope of the Solutions Project will lead a panel focused on climate justice and the communities most affected by clean energy transformations. Visionary social entrepreneur Paul Hawken, whose New York Times bestseller, Drawdown, submits 100 creative solutions for reducing carbon emissions globally, will be joining Jaden Smith, actor, singer and founder of 501CThree, on day two with a free form audience discussion. Later in the afternoon, "Turning off the Toxic Tap" is a panel with American banking legacy Rebecca Lambert Rockefeller, who will challenge financial institutions currently invested in fossil fuels. The Summit will close with "The Intersection of Faith and Climate" moderated by Keely Shaye Brosnan that includes Father Joshtrom Kureethadam, Coordinator of the Sector on "Ecology," Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Indigenous communities are often excluded from global climate conversations, yet they are critical to preserving vital carbon sinks Grounded will be bringing representatives from the Aymara, Maya, Kolla, Mapuche, Kichwa-Pura, Quechua, Arhuaco, Kogi, Aztec and Otomi-Toltec peoples.

"One day I was having dinner with my kids in my house and my younger daughter said, 'Dad, don't worry about climate change. One day, a scientist will design a machine that can absorb all of that carbon that is in the atmosphere and we will be safe from climate change,'" recalls Costa Rica's Energy & Environmental Minister Carlos Manuel Rodriguez. "And I said to my daughter, 'You know what? Nature invented that machine many, many millions of years ago. That machine is called a tree.' So, if we stop tropical deforestation, or deforestation at the global level, we will effectively use that machine. That was the sign by nature probably 300 million years ago."

"The increasingly degrading state of our common home is a cause of serious concern as it raises an unprecedented challenge to the future of human civilization and life on Earth," said Father Kureethadam. "As Pope Francis reminds us, 'time is running out' and we need to avert 'a climate emergency' that risks 'perpetrating a brutal act of injustice towards the poor and future generations. (Vatican City, 14 June 2019). I applaud the leadership of Grounded to respond to the climate crisis through tangible and participatory solutions, and we are delighted to join you all on this important journey. May God bless and sustain our humble efforts for the care of our common home."

"There are so many amazing ideas and innovations ready to reverse climate change. What we need are more resources and creativity to help set them in motion," said Jaden Smith. "I can't wait to interact with the bright minds at Grounded to tackle the world's greatest challenges with fantastic solutions."

Elsewhere on site, "The Marketplace" will stimulate eco-friendly engagement and education with breakout sessions, book signings, recommended climate reads, a sampling of "future food" innovations, an exploration of sustainable products and services, and a VR experience produced by National Geographic. On the evening of Day One, a special dinner menu designed by California chef, author, and food activist Alice Waters will benefit the Edible Schoolyard Project.

Interspersed between presentations, Futurewell will curate a mindfulness and wellness program that grounds guests and emphasizes the critical connection between environmental and personal health. A scenic terrace for refreshments and informal meetings will capture the bucolic surroundings.

In a new collaboration for 2020, Grounded Summit selects two lead sponsors for groundbreaking achievements in their respective industries:

Bank of the West, part of BNP Paribas, is recognized for having the strongest environmental stance of any major US bank. It has put restrictions in place related to the financing of fossil fuels, big tobacco, palm oil and other activities harmful to the planet. And, it is helping to fund more than $1 billion in renewable energy projects, honoring an energy-efficient future. Bank of the West is working to create positive social and environmental impact aligned with global standards such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Jackson Family Wines is a family owned and led wine company recognized for crafting exceptional wines from world class wine estates. Since planting its first vines in 1974, the Jackson family has cultivated a heritage of excellence with an ethos rooted in wines of integrity, environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The company leads the wine community in climate action as the largest generator of on-site solar energy across the U.S. wine industry, a pioneer in vineyard carbon farming trials, and innovator in water conservation and an early adopter of strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, Jackson Family Wines co-founded International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) with Spain's Torres family to address the urgent need to tackle climate change and drive collective action towards decarbonizing the wine industry.

"We are honored to have such an empowering assembly of individuals and organizations who are proactively working to reverse this existential crisis," added Jackson. "At Grounded Summit, we are amplifying and providing a platform for the global climate solutions movement."

For highlights from last year, visit http://www.grounded.org .

About Grounded

Grounded is an environmental summit that connects critical change makers with global climate solutions. Grounded unites leading voices including policymakers, scientists, investors, activists, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders to match ideas, talent, and resources with actionable results. www.grounded.org.

