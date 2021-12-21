2nd Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards Announces Winners, Spotlighting Outstanding IoT Ecosystem Businesses and Leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the businesses and leaders moving the IoT world forward, IoT Marketing and Industry Insights Webinars held the 2nd Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards on December 16. Hosted by IoT Marketing CMO and Host of Industry Insights Webinars Tiffani Neilson and BH IoT Group Partner Steve Brumer, the Industry Insights IoT Awards honors technology ecosystem professionals, connected solutions providers, and high-tech leaders driving innovation and digital transformation through the use of IoT.

The winners of the 2nd Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards are:

"From application to deployment to consulting, this year's Industry Insights IoT Awards winners truly exemplify leadership and excellence in the IoT landscape, paving the way for digital transformation across a number of sectors," said host, Tiffani Neilson. "We're proud to honor the achievements of these businesses and leaders pushing the IoT industry forward in the midst of disruption and adversity."

The Industry Insights Webinars series brings together thought leaders, experts, and business professionals for a panel-style discussion with Q&A. After just approximately a year and a half since its initial launch, the series already averages between 1,200 to 2,500 live attendees across multiple platforms.

To watch a full replay of the 2nd Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards virtual ceremony, visit IoTMktg.com/2nd-Annual-Industry-Insights-IoT-Awards .

About Industry Insights Webinars

Powered by IoT Marketing, Industry Insights Webinars is a virtual community of thought leaders, industry experts, business professionals, and solution providers, who share their knowledge and expertise about the Internet of Things through webinars. The monthly series educates those in need of connected solutions and aligns them with relevant information and suggestions from IoT and technology ecosystem partners. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com/Webinars .

