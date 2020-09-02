2nd Annual National Children's Month Spotlights Kid Hunger Hero Te'Lario Watkins II

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaSnax celebrates its 2nd Annual National Children's Month in September, spotlighting Te'Lario Watkins II, the 12-year-old founder of The Garden Club Project whose mission is to help end hunger and encourage kids to eat healthier.

Jin Jun, Founder of SeaSnax, who immigrated to America and grew up in South Central Los Angeles, a food desert shares "Hunger was never a foreign concept to me. Hunger was real. Visceral. I also believe it is what made me human." During September Children's Month, Jun challenges all generations to look to our children our future and join hands in a united community that puts humanity first.

Te'Lario believes "all kids should have enough food to eat to learn and grow." Jun and Te'Lario share a common purpose, getting kids to know and grow their own food and a common vision that sees gardens in schools and schools in gardens. Te'Lario is also an entrepreneur and the CEO of Tiger Mushroom Farms. He began his mushroom business after a Cub Scout project ended when he was 7 years old.

During the height of the current global pandemic, Te'Lario not only founded The Garden Club Project but also works with several local food banks to donate the harvest from his garden. Te'Lario volunteers with Food Rescue US picking up unsold food from restaurants and delivering it to local food pantries. Te'Lario has saved over 5,000 meals. He is also a Hunger Hero with No Kid Hungry and he helps raise awareness and funds to end childhood hunger. Te'Lario's Eagle Scout Project will be to save 1 million pounds of food from being wasted and donate it to food banks and pantries.

Jun states, "Te'Lario Watkins II is a shining example of why Children's Month is so important. He leads through his actions to help others and make the world a better place for all. Supporting and learning from the youth is investing in our future."

About SeaSnax: SeaSnax makes award-winning organic, Non-GMO, Keto-certified, Paleo-certified, Whole30 Approved, and Gluten-free snacks. SeaSnax believes in investing in our future, our children. By making snacks that bring back joy and love you back SeaSnax hopes to empower kids to get to know and grow their own food. SeaSnax is a proud sponsor of Children's Month, The Garden Club Project (Ohio), The Garden School Foundation (Los Angeles) and The Coalition for Healthy School Food (New York).

Media Contact:

Jin Jun

310-882-5503 ext.190

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.seasnax.com

http://thegardenclubproject.org

https://gardenschoolfoundation.org

https://healthyschoolfood.org/wp/

SOURCE SeaSnax

Related Links

http://www.seasnax.com

