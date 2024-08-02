2nd Annual Stillwell Festival Spotlights Appalachia's Culinary Creators

Historic Downtown Sevierville, Tennessee | September 7th

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Stillwell Festival, set for Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 4-8 pm, celebrates the rich culinary and artistic talents of the Appalachian region and promises a vibrant showcase of chefs, brewers, and musicians.

"We were thrilled with the response to last year's event," said David Rule, partner at Mountain Hospitality Concepts and Executive Chef of The Appalachian. "This year, we're raising the bar with new chefs, collaborative dishes, and more breweries."

Festival highlights include live fire demonstrations presented by chefs from top Southeastern restaurants, including Osteria Stella, RT Lodge, and The Plaid Apron. Stillwell guests are invited to enjoy small plates of prepared dishes paired with a wide range of beers from upscale regional microbreweries.

In addition, guests can groove to the music of popular Appalachian Space Funk artist Rossdafareye and peruse a curated exhibit celebrating local visual artists.

The Stillwell Festival is presented by KATOM, a leader in commercial kitchen supplies. "We are proud to support this celebration of regional food culture," said Charley Bible, KaTom Vice President of Business Development. "The Stillwell Festival is a must-attend event for anyone who loves the culinary and artistic traditions of the Southeast."

Organized by Mountain Hospitality Concepts, the Stillwell Festival brings together the best of the region's food, brews, and arts. Sevierville, Tennessee is in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and is known as the hometown of music superstar Dolly Parton. Tickets are available now at www.stillwellfestival.com or through Eventbrite.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE